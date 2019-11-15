First Cricket
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  • 1/7
    Mayank Agarwal scored a career-best 243 as India finished the second day of the first test against Bangladesh at 493-6 on Friday. AP

  • 2/7
    Agarwal scored his first hundred off 183 balls. He was dropped on 32, and then survived again at 86 when an lbw decision was overturned on review. He began the day batting with Cheteshwar Pujara, who managed to cross 50 runs. AP

  • 3/7
    India lost Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Virat Kohli (0) in a short span during the morning session. But Agarwal and Rahane resurrected the innings and extended India’s dominance. AP

  • 4/7
    Ajinkya Rahane set up a steady partnership with Mayank Agarwal, but the Indian was dismissed on 86 by Abu Jayed. AP

  • 5/7
    Ajinkya Rahane was followed by Ravindra Jadeja, who also managed to put some runs on the board with a quickfire 60. AP

  • 6/7
    Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja added 123 runs for the fifth wicket, after which Bangladesh finally got rid of the double-centurion, caught off Mehidy Hasan on 243. India also lost Wriddhiman Saha (12) shortly after. AP

  • 7/7
    Jadeja and Umesh Yadav, who ended the day at the crease, then added a quick 39 off 19 balls to take India to 493/6 at stumps. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

