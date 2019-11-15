1/7 Mayank Agarwal scored a career-best 243 as India finished the second day of the first test against Bangladesh at 493-6 on Friday. AP

2/7 Agarwal scored his first hundred off 183 balls. He was dropped on 32, and then survived again at 86 when an lbw decision was overturned on review. He began the day batting with Cheteshwar Pujara, who managed to cross 50 runs. AP

3/7 India lost Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Virat Kohli (0) in a short span during the morning session. But Agarwal and Rahane resurrected the innings and extended India’s dominance. AP

4/7 Ajinkya Rahane set up a steady partnership with Mayank Agarwal, but the Indian was dismissed on 86 by Abu Jayed. AP

5/7 Ajinkya Rahane was followed by Ravindra Jadeja, who also managed to put some runs on the board with a quickfire 60. AP

6/7 Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja added 123 runs for the fifth wicket, after which Bangladesh finally got rid of the double-centurion, caught off Mehidy Hasan on 243. India also lost Wriddhiman Saha (12) shortly after. AP