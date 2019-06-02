1/11 New Zealand's Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are all smiles after their 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Cardiff on Saturday. The duo chased down the target of 137 runs in just 16.1 overs giving the Kiwis a positive start. Reuters

2/11 After being put into bat, Sri Lanka suffered a horrific collapse, being bowled out for just 136 runs. But, opener Dimuth Karunaratne batted till the end, remaining unbeaten on 52 runs. Reuters

3/11 new Zealand's Matt Henry finished with an impressive spell of 3/29 from seven overs. Apart from him, Lockie Ferguson, too, picked up three wickets in the match. AFP

4/11 Martin Guptill top-scored for the Kiwis, playing a knock of 73 runs from just 51 balls, as they completed an easy win. His opening batting partner Colin Munro scored 58 runs from 47 balls. Reuters

5/11 Despite boos from the crowd again, Australia's David Warner came back to form as his unbeaten knock of 89 runs guided the defending champions to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in Bristol during Saturday's second match. Reuters

6/11 Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah began on a positive note, scoring 43 runs. He put up a 51-run partnership with Hashmatullah Shahidi for the third wicket after they lost quick wickets in the earlier stages. AFP

7/11 Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran scored a half-century in his knock of 51 runs from 49 balls to give them some hope in the match. AFP

8/11 Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib (Left) was involved in an 83-run partnership with Najibullah Zadran (Right) for the sixth wicket. AFP

9/11 Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after getting the wicket of Dawlat Zadran. The pacer finished with a spell of 3/40 as Afghanistan were bowled out for 207. AFP

10/11 Australia captain Aaron Finch and David Warner put up a 96-run partnership for the first wicket, putting the defending champions on course for a victory. AFP