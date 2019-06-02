First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 3 Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • 1/11
    New Zealand's Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are all smiles after their 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Cardiff on Saturday. The duo chased down the target of 137 runs in just 16.1 overs giving the Kiwis a positive start. Reuters

    New Zealand's Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are all smiles after their 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Cardiff on Saturday. The duo chased down the target of 137 runs in just 16.1 overs giving the Kiwis a positive start. Reuters

  • 2/11
    After being put into bat, Sri Lanka suffered a horrific collapse, being bowled out for just 136 runs. But, opener Dimuth Karunaratne batted till the end, remaining unbeaten on 52 runs. Reuters

    After being put into bat, Sri Lanka suffered a horrific collapse, being bowled out for just 136 runs. But, opener Dimuth Karunaratne batted till the end, remaining unbeaten on 52 runs. Reuters

  • 3/11
    new Zealand's Matt Henry finished with an impressive spell of 3/29 from seven overs. Apart from him, Lockie Ferguson, too, picked up three wickets in the match. AFP

    new Zealand's Matt Henry finished with an impressive spell of 3/29 from seven overs. Apart from him, Lockie Ferguson, too, picked up three wickets in the match. AFP

  • 4/11
    Martin Guptill top-scored for the Kiwis, playing a knock of 73 runs from just 51 balls, as they completed an easy win. His opening batting partner Colin Munro scored 58 runs from 47 balls. Reuters

    Martin Guptill top-scored for the Kiwis, playing a knock of 73 runs from just 51 balls, as they completed an easy win. His opening batting partner Colin Munro scored 58 runs from 47 balls. Reuters

  • 5/11
    Despite boos from the crowd again, Australia's David Warner came back to form as his unbeaten knock of 89 runs guided the defending champions to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in Bristol during Saturday's second match. Reuters

    Despite boos from the crowd again, Australia's David Warner came back to form as his unbeaten knock of 89 runs guided the defending champions to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in Bristol during Saturday's second match. Reuters

  • 6/11
    Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah began on a positive note, scoring 43 runs. He put up a 51-run partnership with Hashmatullah Shahidi for the third wicket after they lost quick wickets in the earlier stages. AFP

    Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah began on a positive note, scoring 43 runs. He put up a 51-run partnership with Hashmatullah Shahidi for the third wicket after they lost quick wickets in the earlier stages. AFP

  • 7/11
    Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran scored a half-century in his knock of 51 runs from 49 balls to give them some hope in the match. AFP

    Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran scored a half-century in his knock of 51 runs from 49 balls to give them some hope in the match. AFP

  • 8/11
    Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib (Left) was involved in an 83-run partnership with Najibullah Zadran (Right) for the sixth wicket. AFP

    Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib (Left) was involved in an 83-run partnership with Najibullah Zadran (Right) for the sixth wicket. AFP

  • 9/11
    Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after getting the wicket of Dawlat Zadran. The pacer finished with a spell of 3/40 as Afghanistan were bowled out for 207. AFP

    Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after getting the wicket of Dawlat Zadran. The pacer finished with a spell of 3/40 as Afghanistan were bowled out for 207. AFP

  • 10/11
    Australia captain Aaron Finch and David Warner put up a 96-run partnership for the first wicket, putting the defending champions on course for a victory. AFP

    Australia captain Aaron Finch and David Warner put up a 96-run partnership for the first wicket, putting the defending champions on course for a victory. AFP

  • 11/11
    David Warner celebrates after scoring his 18th ODI fifty. Despite receiving a bad reception from the audience, he remained unbeaten on 89 runs as Australia began their title defence in style. Reuters

    David Warner celebrates after scoring his 18th ODI fifty. Despite receiving a bad reception from the audience, he remained unbeaten on 89 runs as Australia began their title defence in style. Reuters




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...