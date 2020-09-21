Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada shine in Delhi Capitals' thrilling win against Kings XI Punjab
Check out the best photos from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer walk off the field after guiding Delhi Capitals to a thrilling win against Kings XI Punjab in the second match of IPL 2020. Both teams put 157-8 on board, and DC later clinched the match via Super Over. Sportzpics
KXIP won the toss and opted to field. Marcus Stoinis responded strongly with the bat, scoring 53 runs off just 21 balls (seven fours and three sixes). Sportzpics
Shreyas Iyer, too, played a crucial role, scoring 39 off 32 deliveries. Sportzpics
Mohammed Shami showcased a splendid performance with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/15 off four overs. DC posted 157-8 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
DC's Ravichandran Ashwin, who captained KXIP for the last two seasons, picked up two wickets, that of Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran in his very first over. However, his stint during the first match was short-lived after he left his left shoulder. He was later walked off the field, and a decision on his availability is yet to be taken. Sportzpics
Mayank Agarwal was in roaring form as he slammed 89 off just 60 deliveries. Sportzpics
Controversy erupted during the 19th over of KXIP's chase when Mayank Agarwal took two runs but was deemed one run short by the umpires, because Mayank's partner Chris Jordan had not got his bat behind the line. However, TV replays showed that Jordan put his bat inside the crease. KXIP have appealed against the decision. Sportzpics
Kagiso Rabada was instrumental during the Super Over, taking both the wickets and restricting KXIP to just two runs. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then completed the three-run chase in just two balls. Sportzpics