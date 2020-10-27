Firstcricket

Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle power KXIP to eight-wicket win over KKR

Here are the key moments from Match 46 of IPL 2020 played between KXIP and KKR at Sharjah

FirstCricket Staff October 27, 2020 14:54:05 IST
Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle power KXIP to eight-wicket win over KKR
Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders last night to clinch another two points in IPL 2020, which has helped them enter the top four on the points table. Sportzpics

After winning the toss, KXIP asked KKR to bat first and the bowlers implemented the plan well, dismissing three KKR batsmen inside 10 runs. KKR's Shubman Gill made sure he occupied crease till the 19th over of the innings, stroking 57 off 45 balls that included 3 fours and 4 sixes. Sportzpics

Captain Eoin Morgan hit 40 off 25 balls that included five fours and two sixes and with the help of Lockie Ferguson (24 off 13) at the backend of the innings, KKR managed 149/9 at the end of their 20 overs. Apart from Gill, Morgan and Ferguson, no other batsman scored even in double digits. Sportzpics

Chasing the total, KXIP lost KL Rahul in the eigth over but Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle carried on, putting up 100-run stand for the second wicket. Mandeep stroked a fine half-century, giving a tribute to his late father who had passed away two days ago. Sportzpics

Chris Gayle also showed why he is the best T20 batsman of all time, as he struck a 29-ball 52, hitting five maximums and two boundaries in the process. His knock made sure KXIP were always ahead in the chase. Sportzpics

Not to forget the contribution of Ravi Bishnoi. The leg-spinner picked up 2 for 20 for Punjab in his four over while bowling one maiden as well. Sportzpics

Ferguson to bowl the penultimate over, and he'll be asking himself, 'is there even a point to this?' Well well well. It turns out there is a point to it. Chris Gayle is out! A bit strange that from the Universe Boss, he was caught in two minds between leaving a slow bouncer and ramping it, and in the end, he gloves it to Prasidh Krishna. Feels like this is too little too late, but with KXIP on the pitch, a super over can never be ruled out. Turns out we won't be needing one, Mandeep and Pooran do enough to take Punjab over the finish line. KXIP win by 8 wickets and go fourth in the table, into that precious, precious final playoff spot.