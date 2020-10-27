Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle power KXIP to eight-wicket win over KKR

Ferguson to bowl the penultimate over, and he'll be asking himself, 'is there even a point to this?' Well well well. It turns out there is a point to it. Chris Gayle is out! A bit strange that from the Universe Boss, he was caught in two minds between leaving a slow bouncer and ramping it, and in the end, he gloves it to Prasidh Krishna. Feels like this is too little too late, but with KXIP on the pitch, a super over can never be ruled out. Turns out we won't be needing one, Mandeep and Pooran do enough to take Punjab over the finish line. KXIP win by 8 wickets and go fourth in the table, into that precious, precious final playoff spot.