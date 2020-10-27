Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle power KXIP to eight-wicket win over KKR
Here are the key moments from Match 46 of IPL 2020 played between KXIP and KKR at Sharjah
Ferguson to bowl the penultimate over, and he'll be asking himself, 'is there even a point to this?' Well well well. It turns out there is a point to it. Chris Gayle is out! A bit strange that from the Universe Boss, he was caught in two minds between leaving a slow bouncer and ramping it, and in the end, he gloves it to Prasidh Krishna. Feels like this is too little too late, but with KXIP on the pitch, a super over can never be ruled out. Turns out we won't be needing one, Mandeep and Pooran do enough to take Punjab over the finish line. KXIP win by 8 wickets and go fourth in the table, into that precious, precious final playoff spot.