ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 7 May 27, 2019
AUS vs SL
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • 1/6
    Fans gather in numbers and revel at Mall Road in central London during the opening ceremony of the Cricket World Cup 2019. ICC

    Fans gather in numbers and revel at Mall Road in central London during the opening ceremony of the Cricket World Cup 2019. ICC

  • 2/6
    Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai also participated in the curtain raiser of the 12 edition of World Cup. ICC

    Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai also participated in the curtain raiser of the 12 edition of World Cup. ICC

  • 3/6
    Former India cricketer Anil Kumble and Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar were also a part of the celebrations. ICC

    Former India cricketer Anil Kumble and Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar were also a part of the celebrations. ICC

  • 4/6
    England's Andrew Flintoff (2L) hosted the ceremony. Australia's Michael Clarke was present at the event as well. ICC

    England's Andrew Flintoff (2L) hosted the ceremony. Australia's Michael Clarke was present at the event as well. ICC

  • 5/6
    UK-based band Rudimental along with artist Loryn unveiled official World Cup song 'Stand by' during the opening ceremony enthralling fans in London. ICC

    UK-based band Rudimental along with artist Loryn unveiled official World Cup song 'Stand by' during the opening ceremony enthralling fans in London. ICC

  • 6/6
    England skipper Eoin Morgan (L) and India captain Virat Kohli too enjoying all the events during the opening party. ICC

    England skipper Eoin Morgan (L) and India captain Virat Kohli too enjoying all the events during the opening party. ICC




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

