Malala Yousafzai headlines opening ceremony as Cricket World Cup 2019 kicks off in England
Fans gather in numbers and revel at Mall Road in central London during the opening ceremony of the Cricket World Cup 2019. ICC
Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai also participated in the curtain raiser of the 12 edition of World Cup. ICC
Former India cricketer Anil Kumble and Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar were also a part of the celebrations. ICC
England's Andrew Flintoff (2L) hosted the ceremony. Australia's Michael Clarke was present at the event as well. ICC
UK-based band Rudimental along with artist Loryn unveiled official World Cup song 'Stand by' during the opening ceremony enthralling fans in London. ICC
England skipper Eoin Morgan (L) and India captain Virat Kohli too enjoying all the events during the opening party. ICC
