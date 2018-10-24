1/8 Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 157, breaking the record for the fastest batsman to 10,000 ODI runs along the way. AP

2/8 West Indies celebrate the dismissal of Rohit Sharma early in the Indian innings. AP

3/8 No 4 batsman Ambati Rayudu raises his bat after completing his half-century. AP

4/8 West Indies debutant Obed McCoy dismissed MS Dhoni to collect his maiden international wicket. AP

5/8 Shimron Hetmyer continued his sparkling form, collecting 94 off 64 balls before getting dismissed. AP

6/8 Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer forged a 143-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep West Indies afloat during their run-chase. AP

7/8 Shai Hope raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his century. AP