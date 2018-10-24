Magnificent Virat Kohli, gritty Shai Hope put on an exhibition as second India-West Indies ODI ends in a tie
Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 157, breaking the record for the fastest batsman to 10,000 ODI runs along the way. AP
West Indies celebrate the dismissal of Rohit Sharma early in the Indian innings. AP
No 4 batsman Ambati Rayudu raises his bat after completing his half-century. AP
West Indies debutant Obed McCoy dismissed MS Dhoni to collect his maiden international wicket. AP
Shimron Hetmyer continued his sparkling form, collecting 94 off 64 balls before getting dismissed. AP
Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer forged a 143-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep West Indies afloat during their run-chase. AP
Shai Hope raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his century. AP
Players shake hands with each other at the end of the second ODI, which ended in a thrilling tie. AP