Magnificent Virat Kohli, gritty Shai Hope put on an exhibition as second India-West Indies ODI ends in a tie

FirstCricket Staff, Oct,26 2018
  • 1/8

    Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 157, breaking the record for the fastest batsman to 10,000 ODI runs along the way. AP

  • 2/8

    West Indies celebrate the dismissal of Rohit Sharma early in the Indian innings. AP

  • 3/8

    No 4 batsman Ambati Rayudu raises his bat after completing his half-century. AP

  • 4/8

    West Indies debutant Obed McCoy dismissed MS Dhoni to collect his maiden international wicket. AP

  • 5/8

    Shimron Hetmyer continued his sparkling form, collecting 94 off 64 balls before getting dismissed. AP

  • 6/8

    Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer forged a 143-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep West Indies afloat during their run-chase. AP

  • 7/8

    Shai Hope raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his century. AP

  • 8/8

    Players shake hands with each other at the end of the second ODI, which ended in a thrilling tie. AP




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

