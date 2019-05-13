First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
  • 1/8
    Kieron Pollard hoists Lasith Malinga on his shoulders after the latter's heroic final over sealed a one-run win for Mumbai Indians. AFP

    Kieron Pollard hoists Lasith Malinga on his shoulders after the latter's heroic final over sealed a one-run win for Mumbai Indians. AFP

  • 2/8
    Captains Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the toss in the IPL 2019 final at Hyderabad. AFP

    Captains Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the toss in the IPL 2019 final at Hyderabad. AFP

  • 3/8
    Shardul Thakur gives Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock a send-off after dismissing him for 29. AFP

    Shardul Thakur gives Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock a send-off after dismissing him for 29. AFP

  • 4/8
    Imran Tahir runs off in celebration after dismissing Ishan Kishan. AFP

    Imran Tahir runs off in celebration after dismissing Ishan Kishan. AFP

  • 5/8
    A forlorn MS Dhoni walks back to the CSK dugout after getting himself run out for 2. AFP

    A forlorn MS Dhoni walks back to the CSK dugout after getting himself run out for 2. AFP

  • 6/8
    Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates after his team held their nerves to pull off a one-run win over Chennai Super Kings. AFP

    Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates after his team held their nerves to pull off a one-run win over Chennai Super Kings. AFP

  • 7/8
    The victorious Mumbai Indians team pose with the IPL trophy. AFP

    The victorious Mumbai Indians team pose with the IPL trophy. AFP

  • 8/8




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all