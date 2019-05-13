Lasith Malinga redeems himself with heroic last over as Mumbai Indians pip Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 final, win fourth title
Kieron Pollard hoists Lasith Malinga on his shoulders after the latter's heroic final over sealed a one-run win for Mumbai Indians. AFP
Captains Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the toss in the IPL 2019 final at Hyderabad. AFP
Shardul Thakur gives Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock a send-off after dismissing him for 29. AFP
Imran Tahir runs off in celebration after dismissing Ishan Kishan. AFP
A forlorn MS Dhoni walks back to the CSK dugout after getting himself run out for 2. AFP
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates after his team held their nerves to pull off a one-run win over Chennai Super Kings. AFP
The victorious Mumbai Indians team pose with the IPL trophy. AFP
