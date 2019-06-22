First Cricket
ZIM in NED | 2nd ODI Jun 21, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 27 Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
IND vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
  • 1/9
    Lasith Malinga destroyed England's batting lineup with his fiery figures of 4-43, as Sri Lanka won their World Cup encounter by 20 runs in Leeds on Friday. AP

  • 2/9
    England's jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. England got off to a positive start, dismissing the skipper for just one run in the third over. Reuters

  • 3/9
    Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando played a fine knock of 49 but missed out on what would have been his first half-century against England. The 21-year-old had scored 74 runs against Scotland in May. Reuters

  • 4/9
    Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews played a knock of 85, which included building a crucial partnership of 71 with Kusal Mendis for the fourth wicket. AP

  • 5/9
    England's Mark Wood is a happy man after dismissing Sri Lanka's Isuuru Udana. Wood finished with figures of 3/40, as the hosts restricted the Lankans to 232-9.  AP

  • 6/9
    England's Joe Root walks back after being dismissed for 57. On a rare instance when England's strong batting line-up failed, Root and Ben Stokes' knocks were the only positives for the hosts.

  • 7/9
    Ben Stokes kept England's hopes alive with an unbeaten knock of 82, while the hosts kept losing wickets at the other end. His knock comnsisted of seven fours and four sixes. AP

  • 8/9
    Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates the dismissal of Adil Rashid. England were reeling at 178-8 after the dismissal as the match headed for a thrilling finish. Reuters

  • 9/9
    Sri Lanka cricketers celebrate after beating England by 20 runs in their World Cup encounter. This was England's second loss, whereas the Islanders boosted their semi-final hopes yet again. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

