1/9 Lasith Malinga destroyed England's batting lineup with his fiery figures of 4-43, as Sri Lanka won their World Cup encounter by 20 runs in Leeds on Friday. AP

2/9 England's jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. England got off to a positive start, dismissing the skipper for just one run in the third over. Reuters

3/9 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando played a fine knock of 49 but missed out on what would have been his first half-century against England. The 21-year-old had scored 74 runs against Scotland in May. Reuters

4/9 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews played a knock of 85, which included building a crucial partnership of 71 with Kusal Mendis for the fourth wicket. AP

5/9 England's Mark Wood is a happy man after dismissing Sri Lanka's Isuuru Udana. Wood finished with figures of 3/40, as the hosts restricted the Lankans to 232-9. AP

6/9 England's Joe Root walks back after being dismissed for 57. On a rare instance when England's strong batting line-up failed, Root and Ben Stokes' knocks were the only positives for the hosts.

7/9 Ben Stokes kept England's hopes alive with an unbeaten knock of 82, while the hosts kept losing wickets at the other end. His knock comnsisted of seven fours and four sixes. AP

8/9 Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates the dismissal of Adil Rashid. England were reeling at 178-8 after the dismissal as the match headed for a thrilling finish. Reuters