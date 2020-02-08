First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 3 Feb 08, 2020
NEP vs USA
Nepal beat USA by 35 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd ODI Feb 08, 2020
NZ vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 22 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 09, 2020
NEP vs OMA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
ENG in SA Feb 09, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  • 1/8
    New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson was declared the Man of the Match after the second India-New Zealand ODI in Auckland. The debutant scored 25 runs and took two wickets as the Black Caps took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, thereby clinching the same with one game to spare. AP

    New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson was declared the Man of the Match after the second India-New Zealand ODI in Auckland. The debutant scored 25 runs and took two wickets as the Black Caps took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, thereby clinching the same with one game to spare. AP

  • 2/8
    Martin Guptill (79) struck his 36th ODI fifty on Saturday. He was involved in a 93-run stand for the opening wicket with Henry Nicholls. AP

    Martin Guptill (79) struck his 36th ODI fifty on Saturday. He was involved in a 93-run stand for the opening wicket with Henry Nicholls. AP

  • 3/8
    Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with teammates after seeing off Henry Nicholls. India broke the dangerous-looking partnership, with Nicholls being dismissed for 41. AP

    Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with teammates after seeing off Henry Nicholls. India broke the dangerous-looking partnership, with Nicholls being dismissed for 41. AP

  • 4/8
    Ross Taylor played an unbeaten knock of 73 off 74 balls as the Kiwis recovered from 197-8 in the 42nd over to reach 273-8 in the 50th. AP

    Ross Taylor played an unbeaten knock of 73 off 74 balls as the Kiwis recovered from 197-8 in the 42nd over to reach 273-8 in the 50th. AP

  • 5/8
    Kyle Jamieson struck in the earlier stages of the run-chase as he got his maiden international wicket in the form of Prithvi Shaw in the fifth over. AP

    Kyle Jamieson struck in the earlier stages of the run-chase as he got his maiden international wicket in the form of Prithvi Shaw in the fifth over. AP

  • 6/8
    Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image: Twitter @BCCI

    Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image: Twitter @BCCI

  • 7/8
    Ravindra Jadeja played a composed knock of 55 from 73, but his efforts eventually went in vain. AP

    Ravindra Jadeja played a composed knock of 55 from 73, but his efforts eventually went in vain. AP

  • 8/8
    India and New Zealand players shake hands after the match. After thumping the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20Is, the ODI series loss has surely been a setback for the Men in Blue. Image: Twitter @BlackCaps

    India and New Zealand players shake hands after the match. After thumping the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20Is, the ODI series loss has surely been a setback for the Men in Blue. Image: Twitter @BlackCaps




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7328 244
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all