1/8 New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson was declared the Man of the Match after the second India-New Zealand ODI in Auckland. The debutant scored 25 runs and took two wickets as the Black Caps took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, thereby clinching the same with one game to spare. AP

2/8 Martin Guptill (79) struck his 36th ODI fifty on Saturday. He was involved in a 93-run stand for the opening wicket with Henry Nicholls. AP

3/8 Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with teammates after seeing off Henry Nicholls. India broke the dangerous-looking partnership, with Nicholls being dismissed for 41. AP

4/8 Ross Taylor played an unbeaten knock of 73 off 74 balls as the Kiwis recovered from 197-8 in the 42nd over to reach 273-8 in the 50th. AP

5/8 Kyle Jamieson struck in the earlier stages of the run-chase as he got his maiden international wicket in the form of Prithvi Shaw in the fifth over. AP

6/8 Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image: Twitter @BCCI

7/8 Ravindra Jadeja played a composed knock of 55 from 73, but his efforts eventually went in vain. AP