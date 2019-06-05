First Cricket
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
JER in GGY | 3rd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 76 runs
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
    Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera was the standout batsman in their Cricket World Cup clash against Afghanistan held in Cardiff on Tuesday. He scored 78 runs from 81 balls as the Lankans beat the Afghan's by 34 runs in a rain-curtailed game, which was reduced to 41 overs. AFP

    Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne makes his long walk back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 30 runs by Mohammad Nabi. He was involved in a 92-run partnership for the first wicket with Kusal Perera. AFP

    Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi celebrates after dismissing Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka. Nabi finished with an impressive spell of 4/30 to bundle out Sri Lanka for 201, but eventually his efforts went in vain. AFP

    Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai played a knock of 30 runs from 25 balls. He was dismissed by Nuwan Pradeep, leaving Afghanistan at 44-3 in their revised run-chase of 187. AFP

    With Afghanistan five down, Najibullah Zadran, who scored 43 runs, built a 64-run partnership with Gulbadin Naib to give some hope for them in the game. AFP

    Nuwan Pradeep celebrates after dismissing Rashid Khan. The 32-year-old finished with a match-winning sell of 4-31. AFP

    Lasith Malinga celebrates after dismissing Dawlat Zadran for six runs. Malinga finished with a spell of 3-39. AFP

    Sri Lanka players celebrate their 34-run win over Afghanistan, thereby getting their first couple of points on board. AFP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
