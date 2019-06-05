1/8 Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera was the standout batsman in their Cricket World Cup clash against Afghanistan held in Cardiff on Tuesday. He scored 78 runs from 81 balls as the Lankans beat the Afghan's by 34 runs in a rain-curtailed game, which was reduced to 41 overs. AFP

2/8 Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne makes his long walk back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 30 runs by Mohammad Nabi. He was involved in a 92-run partnership for the first wicket with Kusal Perera. AFP

3/8 Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi celebrates after dismissing Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka. Nabi finished with an impressive spell of 4/30 to bundle out Sri Lanka for 201, but eventually his efforts went in vain. AFP

4/8 Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai played a knock of 30 runs from 25 balls. He was dismissed by Nuwan Pradeep, leaving Afghanistan at 44-3 in their revised run-chase of 187. AFP

5/8 With Afghanistan five down, Najibullah Zadran, who scored 43 runs, built a 64-run partnership with Gulbadin Naib to give some hope for them in the game. AFP

6/8 Nuwan Pradeep celebrates after dismissing Rashid Khan. The 32-year-old finished with a match-winning sell of 4-31. AFP

7/8 Lasith Malinga celebrates after dismissing Dawlat Zadran for six runs. Malinga finished with a spell of 3-39. AFP