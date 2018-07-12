1/7 India secured a convincing eight-wicket victory at Trent Bridge against England, taking an early 1-0 lead in three-match ODI series. AFP

2/7 Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was once again proved to be the home side's nemesis as he spun his way to career best figures of 6 for 25. Reuters

3/7 Kuldeep Yadav was introduced in the 11th over of the England innings and he ran amok in England dressing room, removing well-set openers and Joe Root in his first two overs. AFP

4/7 Jos Buttler has been England's most consistent batsman in recent times and he along with all-rounder Ben Stokes offered resistance after England's top order collapsed. Buttler top scored for the home side but fell shortly after his half-century. AFP

5/7 Ben Stokes expressed his frustration as Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma (C) joined forces for a match-winning partnership of 167. AFP

6/7 Virat Kohli slammed his 47th ODI fifty before he was stumped by Buttler off Adil Rashid's bowling. The wicket for England came when India were 43 runs away from victory, having 8 wickets in hand. Reuters