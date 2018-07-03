First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 4 Jul 04, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
IND in ENG | 1st T20I Jul 03, 2018
ENG Vs IND
India beat England by 8 wickets
NZW in ENG Jul 07, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Headingley, Leeds
ICC WWT20Q Jul 07, 2018
IREW vs THAW
Kampong, Utrecht
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. Cricket Photos

Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul make merry as India thrash England at Manchester to start T20I series on strong note

FirstCricket Staff, Jul,04 2018
  • 1/8

    Kuldeep Yadav won the 'Player of the Match' award for his figures of 5/24, helping restrict England to 159/8. AP

  • 2/8

    Alex Hales is bowled off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav for a lowly score of 8. AP

  • 3/8

    Jonny Bairstow is stumped off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav, the second of the three wickets to fall in the 14th over. AP

  • 4/8

    Jos Buttler stood out from the rest of the English batsmen with a 46-ball 69. AP

  • 5/8

    David Willey celebrates the early dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan, who chopped onto his stumps to depart for 4. AP

  • 6/8

    KL Rahul anchored India's chase of the 160-run target with an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls. AP

  • 7/8

    Virat Kohli and KL Rahul celebrate after the former hit the winning six to guide India home with eight wickets to spare. AP

  • 8/8

    England players wear a dejected look after getting handed an eight-wicket loss by India at Manchester. AP




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3483 129
2 Australia 2276 126
3 India 4366 125
4 England 2200 116
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all