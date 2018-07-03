Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul make merry as India thrash England at Manchester to start T20I series on strong note
Kuldeep Yadav won the 'Player of the Match' award for his figures of 5/24, helping restrict England to 159/8. AP
Alex Hales is bowled off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav for a lowly score of 8. AP
Jonny Bairstow is stumped off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav, the second of the three wickets to fall in the 14th over. AP
Jos Buttler stood out from the rest of the English batsmen with a 46-ball 69. AP
David Willey celebrates the early dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan, who chopped onto his stumps to depart for 4. AP
KL Rahul anchored India's chase of the 160-run target with an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls. AP
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul celebrate after the former hit the winning six to guide India home with eight wickets to spare. AP
England players wear a dejected look after getting handed an eight-wicket loss by India at Manchester. AP