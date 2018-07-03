1/8 Kuldeep Yadav won the 'Player of the Match' award for his figures of 5/24, helping restrict England to 159/8. AP

2/8 Alex Hales is bowled off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav for a lowly score of 8. AP

3/8 Jonny Bairstow is stumped off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav, the second of the three wickets to fall in the 14th over. AP

4/8 Jos Buttler stood out from the rest of the English batsmen with a 46-ball 69. AP

5/8 David Willey celebrates the early dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan, who chopped onto his stumps to depart for 4. AP

6/8 KL Rahul anchored India's chase of the 160-run target with an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls. AP

7/8 Virat Kohli and KL Rahul celebrate after the former hit the winning six to guide India home with eight wickets to spare. AP