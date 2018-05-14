First Cricket
IPL | Match 49 May 15, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Kolkata Knight Riders upstage Rajasthan Royals by six wickets at Eden Gardens to edge closer to playoffs spot

FirstCricket Staff, May,16 2018
  • 1/8

    Dinesh Karthik of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate their win over Rajasthan Royals. Sportzpics

  • 2/8

    Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Sunil Narine celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson with his teammates. Sportzpics

  • 3/8

    Kuldeep Yadav of Kolkata Knightriders celebrates the wicket of Stuart Binny. Sportzpics

  • 4/8

    The in-form Englishman Jos Buttler hits a boundary against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

  • 5/8

    Rajasthan Royals' Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane celebrate a wicket. Sportzpics

  • 6/8

    Chris Lynn of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a handsome shot to give his side a good start. Sportzpics

  • 7/8

    But then Ben Stokes gets rid of Lynn. He knows how crucial that wicket was. Sportzpics

  • 8/8

    Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik survives a scare here. That would have been a close call. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

