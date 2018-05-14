Kolkata Knight Riders upstage Rajasthan Royals by six wickets at Eden Gardens to edge closer to playoffs spot
-
1/8
Dinesh Karthik of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate their win over Rajasthan Royals. Sportzpics
-
2/8
Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Sunil Narine celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson with his teammates. Sportzpics
-
3/8
Kuldeep Yadav of Kolkata Knightriders celebrates the wicket of Stuart Binny. Sportzpics
-
4/8
The in-form Englishman Jos Buttler hits a boundary against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics
-
5/8
Rajasthan Royals' Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane celebrate a wicket. Sportzpics
-
6/8
Chris Lynn of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a handsome shot to give his side a good start. Sportzpics
-
7/8
But then Ben Stokes gets rid of Lynn. He knows how crucial that wicket was. Sportzpics
-
8/8
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik survives a scare here. That would have been a close call. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|3
|
Kolkata
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|4
|
Rajasthan
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|5
|
Punjab
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|6
|
Mumbai
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|7
|
Bangalore
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|8
|
Delhi
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6