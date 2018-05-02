Kolkata Knight Riders ride on Shubman Gill masterclass to overwhelm Chennai Super Kings in IPL
Faf Du Plessis combined with Shane Watson to give Chennai Super Kings a rollicking start. Sportzpics
Ravindra Jadeja, ordinarily one of India's best fielders, dropped Sunil Narine twice in two consecutive deliveries. Sportzpics
MS Dhoni finished off the Chennai Super Kings innings with a flourish, scoring 43 runs off 25 balls. Sportzpics
Dwayne Bravo finally held onto a catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa. Sportzpics
Shubman Gill, promoted to the No 4 spot, played the innings of his life, scoring an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls to guide Kolkata to victory. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders reduced the gap between them and Chennai Super Kings to two points with victory, but are still third in the standings. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|2
|
Chennai
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|3
|
Kolkata
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|4
|
Punjab
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|5
|
Bangalore
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|6
|
Delhi
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|7
|
Rajasthan
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|8
|
Mumbai
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
