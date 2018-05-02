1/6 Faf Du Plessis combined with Shane Watson to give Chennai Super Kings a rollicking start. Sportzpics

2/6 Ravindra Jadeja, ordinarily one of India's best fielders, dropped Sunil Narine twice in two consecutive deliveries. Sportzpics

3/6 MS Dhoni finished off the Chennai Super Kings innings with a flourish, scoring 43 runs off 25 balls. Sportzpics

4/6 Dwayne Bravo finally held onto a catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa. Sportzpics

5/6 Shubman Gill, promoted to the No 4 spot, played the innings of his life, scoring an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls to guide Kolkata to victory. Sportzpics