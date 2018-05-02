First Cricket
IPL | Match 33 May 03, 2018
KOL Vs CHE
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 32 May 02, 2018
DEL Vs RAJ
Delhi Daredevils beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs (D/L method)
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Kolkata Knight Riders ride on Shubman Gill masterclass to overwhelm Chennai Super Kings in IPL

FirstCricket Staff, May,04 2018
  • 1/6

    Faf Du Plessis combined with Shane Watson to give Chennai Super Kings a rollicking start. Sportzpics

  • 2/6

    Ravindra Jadeja, ordinarily one of India's best fielders, dropped Sunil Narine twice in two consecutive deliveries. Sportzpics

  • 3/6

    MS Dhoni finished off the Chennai Super Kings innings with a flourish, scoring 43 runs off 25 balls. Sportzpics

  • 4/6

    Dwayne Bravo finally held onto a catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa. Sportzpics

  • 5/6

    Shubman Gill, promoted to the No 4 spot, played the innings of his life, scoring an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls to guide Kolkata to victory. Sportzpics

  • 6/6

    Kolkata Knight Riders reduced the gap between them and Chennai Super Kings to two points with victory, but are still third in the standings. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Chennai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Kolkata
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
5
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
6
Delhi
 9 3 6 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 8 3 5 0 6
8
Mumbai
 8 2 6 0 4

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

