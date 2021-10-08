Kolkata Knight Riders dominate Rajasthan Royals to secure massive 86-run victory
Check out the photos from Kolkata Knight Riders' big win over Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah
IPL 2021: SRH run chase was tricky but we did well, says KKR's Eoin Morgan
KKR beat SRH by six wickets, riding on young Shubman Gill's fine 57 after an impressive display by the bowlers.
IPL 2021: We don't play blame game, says RR Team Director Kumar Sangakkara
The former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper praised skipper Sanju Samson, saying he will be selected in the national team for a longer run.
Highlights, IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Full Cricket Score: Kolkata clinch 86-run victory
Live Score, IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Eoin Morgan and KKR will be very proud of their effort tonight. They lost the toss and were sent to bat on a tough wicket. The batters did extremely well to post 171/4 and then the bowlers impressed once again. Rajasthan struggled and bowled out for 85, out of which Tewatia made 44. KKR still don't have a Q beside their name but they have a healthy run rate and it looks very unlikely that Mumbai will jump over them.