Live Score, IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Eoin Morgan and KKR will be very proud of their effort tonight. They lost the toss and were sent to bat on a tough wicket. The batters did extremely well to post 171/4 and then the bowlers impressed once again. Rajasthan struggled and bowled out for 85, out of which Tewatia made 44. KKR still don't have a Q beside their name but they have a healthy run rate and it looks very unlikely that Mumbai will jump over them.