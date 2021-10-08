Firstcricket

Kolkata Knight Riders dominate Rajasthan Royals to secure massive 86-run victory

Check out the photos from Kolkata Knight Riders' big win over Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah

FirstCricket Staff October 08, 2021 00:02:47 IST
It was a comprehensive victory for KKR as they beat RR by 86 runs in Sharjah to take a big step towards finishing in the top four. Sportzpocs

Eoin Morgan lost the toss and was made to bat first on a tough wicket. But openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer ensured they provide a good start to their team. Iyer made 38 before he was removed by Rahul Tewatia. Sportzpics

Batting was not easy on the pitch but Shubman Gill once again delivered for his team, scoring 56 in just 44 balls as KKR ended up with a good total of 171/4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

During the chase, Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals of time. Coming back into the team after injury, Lockie Ferguson did the damage by picking three crucial wickets and he conceded only 18 runs. Sportzpics

Shivam Mavi was also at his best with the ball on Thursday. He was named player of the match as he took four wickets in 3.1 over to dismantle Rajasthan. Sportzpics

At one point, RR were 35/7 but Rahul Tewatia played a few big shots and tried to salvage the situation. But in the end, Rajasthen were bowled for just 85, with Tewatia scoring 44. Sportzpics

