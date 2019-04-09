1/7 KL Rahul's third half-century in four matches ensures Kings XI Punjab maintain perfect home record this season as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in an Indian Premier League match. Sportzpics

2/7 Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and sent Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first. Sunrisers got off to a slow start with Mujeeb Ur Rahman removing the dangerous Jonny Bairstow cheaply. The English batsman walked back to the pavilion after scoring just one run. Sportzpics

3/7 David Warner struggled to get going right from the start. For most of the match, he was scoring at run a ball. He tried to build partnership with other batsmen but failed. Ultimately, he remained unbeaten in the innings with a knock of 72 from 60 balls. Sportzpics

4/7 Kings XI Punjab bowlers did well to contain Sunrisers' batting attack. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a good spell and also took the wicket of Vijay Shankar when he was threatening to breakthrough. Sportzpics

5/7 Deepak Hooda faced just three ball in the final over, but he smashed 14 runs with two fours and six off the last ball of the innings. His cameo with the bat helped Sunrisers post 150/4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

6/7 Sandeep Sharma was outstanding with the ball on Monday. His four overs resulted in just 21 runs and two crucial wickets. His death overs helped Sunrisers to take the match to the final overs. Sportzpics