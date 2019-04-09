First Cricket
IPL | Match 22 Apr 08, 2019
KXIP vs SRH
Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 21 Apr 07, 2019
RR vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
IPL Apr 09, 2019
CSK vs KKR
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
UAE in ZIM Apr 10, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
    KL Rahul's third half-century in four matches ensures Kings XI Punjab maintain perfect home record this season as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in an Indian Premier League match. Sportzpics

    Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and sent Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first. Sunrisers got off to a slow start with Mujeeb Ur Rahman removing the dangerous Jonny Bairstow cheaply. The English batsman walked back to the pavilion after scoring just one run. Sportzpics

    David Warner struggled to get going right from the start. For most of the match, he was scoring at run a ball. He tried to build partnership with other batsmen but failed. Ultimately, he remained unbeaten in the innings with a knock of 72 from 60 balls. Sportzpics

    Kings XI Punjab bowlers did well to contain Sunrisers' batting attack. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a good spell and also took the wicket of Vijay Shankar when he was threatening to breakthrough. Sportzpics

    Deepak Hooda faced just three ball in the final over, but he smashed 14 runs with two fours and six off the last ball of the innings. His cameo with the bat helped Sunrisers post 150/4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Sandeep Sharma was outstanding with the ball on Monday. His four overs resulted in just 21 runs and two crucial wickets. His death overs helped Sunrisers to take the match to the final overs. Sportzpics

    With 11 needing from last over, KL Rahul hit a four off Mohammad Nabi and also Sunrisers didn't help themselves with a couple of sloppy fielding incidents. Rahul clinched the match in penultimate ball of the innings. He remained unbeaten on 71 off 53 balls. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Kolkata
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Punjab
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

