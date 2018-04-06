First Cricket
ENGW in IND | 2nd ODI Apr 09, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
ENGW in IND | 1st ODI Apr 06, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
IPL Apr 10, 2018
CSK vs KKR
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 11, 2018
RR vs DD
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
KL Rahul's fastest half-century helps KXIP hammer DD; Dinesh Karthik-led KKR defeat RCB by 6 wickets

FirstCricket Staff, Apr,09 2018
  • 1/8

    KL Rahul raises his bat after reaching his half-century off just 14 balls, the fastest in IPL history. Sportzpics

  • 2/8

    Karun Nair hit five 4s and two 6s during his 33-ball 50. Sportzpics

  • 3/8

    David Miller and Marcus Stoinis react after guiding Kings XI Punjab to a six-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils. Sportzpics

  • 4/8

    Gautam Gambhir was in fine form in his first game as Delhi Daredevils captain, scoring 55 off 42 balls. Sportzpics

  • 5/8

    Brendon McCullum smacked 43 off 27 on his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore Sportzpics

  • 6/8

    Dinesh Karthik and Vinay Kumar celebrate after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders home against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics

  • 7/8

    Sunil Narine led the way for Kolkata Knight Riders, but with the bat, scoring a 19-ball 50. Sportzpics

  • 8/8

    Virat Kohli gestures to one of his fielders during the Kolkata Knight Riders-Royal Challengers Bangalore clash. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
2
Kolkata
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Chennai
 1 1 0 0 2
5
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
6
Delhi
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Rajasthan
 1 0 1 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

