KL Rahul's fastest half-century helps KXIP hammer DD; Dinesh Karthik-led KKR defeat RCB by 6 wickets
KL Rahul raises his bat after reaching his half-century off just 14 balls, the fastest in IPL history. Sportzpics
Karun Nair hit five 4s and two 6s during his 33-ball 50. Sportzpics
David Miller and Marcus Stoinis react after guiding Kings XI Punjab to a six-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils. Sportzpics
Gautam Gambhir was in fine form in his first game as Delhi Daredevils captain, scoring 55 off 42 balls. Sportzpics
Brendon McCullum smacked 43 off 27 on his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore Sportzpics
Dinesh Karthik and Vinay Kumar celebrate after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders home against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics
Sunil Narine led the way for Kolkata Knight Riders, but with the bat, scoring a 19-ball 50. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli gestures to one of his fielders during the Kolkata Knight Riders-Royal Challengers Bangalore clash. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|
Kolkata
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|
Punjab
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|
Chennai
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|
Mumbai
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|
Delhi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|
Bangalore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|
Rajasthan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0