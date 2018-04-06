1/8 KL Rahul raises his bat after reaching his half-century off just 14 balls, the fastest in IPL history. Sportzpics

2/8 Karun Nair hit five 4s and two 6s during his 33-ball 50. Sportzpics

3/8 David Miller and Marcus Stoinis react after guiding Kings XI Punjab to a six-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils. Sportzpics

4/8 Gautam Gambhir was in fine form in his first game as Delhi Daredevils captain, scoring 55 off 42 balls. Sportzpics

5/8 Brendon McCullum smacked 43 off 27 on his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore Sportzpics

6/8 Dinesh Karthik and Vinay Kumar celebrate after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders home against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics

7/8 Sunil Narine led the way for Kolkata Knight Riders, but with the bat, scoring a 19-ball 50. Sportzpics