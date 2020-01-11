KL Rahul-Shikhar Dhawan opening duo, Shardul Thakur help India thrash Sri Lanka by 78 runs in third T20I, clinch series 2-0
India thrashed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I in Pune to clinch the three-match series 2-0. AP
Put into bat, KL Rahul continued his good form, smashing 54 off 36 balls. The opener yet again made a strong case for becoming the first choice to partner Rohit Sharma going into the T20 World Cup in Australia. AP
Meanwhile, the battle for the opening slot intensified as Shikhar Dhawan struck 52 off 36 balls, thereby making a statement after coming back from injury. AP
After a solid start, it was Shardul Thakur who provided the Men in Blue the finish they needed, striking 22 off 8 deliveries as the hosts posted 201/6 on the board. Thakur was equally impressive with his bowling and finished with figures of 2/19 from his 3 overs. AP
Speedster Navdeep Saini rattled through the Sri Lankan line-up, picking up three wickets. He was also adjudged the Player of the Series for his consistent performances. AP
Dhananjaya de Silva played a lone hand of 57 off 36 balls but is was not enough to help the hosts reach anywhere close to India’s mammoth total. AP
Angelo Mathews, who has been recalled after a 16-month absence from the shortest form of the game, also played the match. The all-rounder scored 31 runs while going wicket-less and conceding 38 runs from his three overs. AP