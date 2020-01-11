First Cricket
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
IRE in WI | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 12, 2020
OMA vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
IRE in WI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
    India thrashed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I in Pune to clinch the three-match series 2-0. AP

    Put into bat, KL Rahul continued his good form, smashing 54 off 36 balls. The opener yet again made a strong case for becoming the first choice to partner Rohit Sharma going into the T20 World Cup in Australia. AP

    Meanwhile, the battle for the opening slot intensified as Shikhar Dhawan struck 52 off 36 balls, thereby making a statement after coming back from injury. AP

    After a solid start, it was Shardul Thakur who provided the Men in Blue the finish they needed, striking 22 off 8 deliveries as the hosts posted 201/6 on the board. Thakur was equally impressive with his bowling and finished with figures of 2/19 from his 3 overs. AP

    Speedster Navdeep Saini rattled through the Sri Lankan line-up, picking up three wickets. He was also adjudged the Player of the Series for his consistent performances. AP

    Dhananjaya de Silva played a lone hand of 57 off 36 balls but is was not enough to help the hosts reach anywhere close to India’s mammoth total. AP

    Angelo Mathews, who has been recalled after a 16-month absence from the shortest form of the game, also played the match. The all-rounder scored 31 runs while going wicket-less and conceding 38 runs from his three overs. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
