1/7 India thrashed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I in Pune to clinch the three-match series 2-0. AP

2/7 Put into bat, KL Rahul continued his good form, smashing 54 off 36 balls. The opener yet again made a strong case for becoming the first choice to partner Rohit Sharma going into the T20 World Cup in Australia. AP

3/7 Meanwhile, the battle for the opening slot intensified as Shikhar Dhawan struck 52 off 36 balls, thereby making a statement after coming back from injury. AP

4/7 After a solid start, it was Shardul Thakur who provided the Men in Blue the finish they needed, striking 22 off 8 deliveries as the hosts posted 201/6 on the board. Thakur was equally impressive with his bowling and finished with figures of 2/19 from his 3 overs. AP

5/7 Speedster Navdeep Saini rattled through the Sri Lankan line-up, picking up three wickets. He was also adjudged the Player of the Series for his consistent performances. AP

6/7 Dhananjaya de Silva played a lone hand of 57 off 36 balls but is was not enough to help the hosts reach anywhere close to India’s mammoth total. AP