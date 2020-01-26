First Cricket
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
SL in ZIM Jan 27, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Harare Sports Club, Harare
BAN in PAK Jan 27, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 1/6
    KL Rahul continued his impressive run with the bat and starred with a 57-run knock as India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Auckland. With the win, the visitors have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. AP

  • 2/6
    After his heroics in the first T20I, Shreyas Iyer once again came to the party, smacking 44 runs off 33 balls, a knock which was studded with three maximums and a four. AP

  • 3/6
    Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers and picked up two crucial wickets. He was economical as well and conceded merely 18 runs from his spell. AP

  • 4/6
    Martin Guptill got the Kiwis off to a flying start, scoring 33 of 20 balls, a knock that included four fours and two sixes. AP

  • 5/6
    Apart from Guptill, it was wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who also scored 33 and helped the Kiwis post 135/5 on the board. AP

  • 6/6
    Tim Southee was the standout bowler for the Black Caps and picked up two crucial wickets, those of skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma. However, he eventually had to settle with another drubbing at the hand of the Men in Blue. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

