1/6 KL Rahul continued his impressive run with the bat and starred with a 57-run knock as India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Auckland. With the win, the visitors have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. AP

2/6 After his heroics in the first T20I, Shreyas Iyer once again came to the party, smacking 44 runs off 33 balls, a knock which was studded with three maximums and a four. AP

3/6 Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers and picked up two crucial wickets. He was economical as well and conceded merely 18 runs from his spell. AP

4/6 Martin Guptill got the Kiwis off to a flying start, scoring 33 of 20 balls, a knock that included four fours and two sixes. AP

5/6 Apart from Guptill, it was wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who also scored 33 and helped the Kiwis post 135/5 on the board. AP