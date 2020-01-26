KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja star as India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in second T20I, take 2-0 lead in five-match series
-
1/6
KL Rahul continued his impressive run with the bat and starred with a 57-run knock as India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Auckland. With the win, the visitors have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. AP
-
2/6
After his heroics in the first T20I, Shreyas Iyer once again came to the party, smacking 44 runs off 33 balls, a knock which was studded with three maximums and a four. AP
-
3/6
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers and picked up two crucial wickets. He was economical as well and conceded merely 18 runs from his spell. AP
-
4/6
Martin Guptill got the Kiwis off to a flying start, scoring 33 of 20 balls, a knock that included four fours and two sixes. AP
-
5/6
Apart from Guptill, it was wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who also scored 33 and helped the Kiwis post 135/5 on the board. AP
-
6/6
Tim Southee was the standout bowler for the Black Caps and picked up two crucial wickets, those of skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma. However, he eventually had to settle with another drubbing at the hand of the Men in Blue. AP