IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • 1/8
    Ravichandran Ashwin captain of Kings XI Punjab and MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings during Toss before the start of the first match on Sunday, with KXIP winning the match and electing to bowl first. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 2/8
    Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings came agonisingly close to scoring a century, but was bowled out at 96 by Sam Curran. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 3/8
    English youngster Sam Curran played a significant role in containing an explosive Chennai Super Kings attack by taking the wickets of Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Shane Watson. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 4/8
    Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul came out swinging, scoring an excellent knock of 71 from 36 balls before being caught out on a Harbhajan Singh ball. However, the damage was already done, and KXIP went on to win with two overs remaining. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 5/8
    Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians and Dinesh Karthik, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders during the toss of the second match on Sunday. Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 6/8
    Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill got Kolkata Knight Riders off to a promising start, making a partnership of 49 runs, but KKR's momentum slowed a bit at the loss of Gill's wicket. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 7/8
    Lasith Malinga was a constant thorn in the side of KKR's attack, and the Sri Lankan pacer got a couple of crucial wickets in the shape of captain Dinesh Karthik and power-hitter Andre Russell. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

  • 8/8
    KKR were limited to a score of 133 runs, which the Mumbai Indians managed to outdo in 16 overs. Rohit Sharma played an important role in the chase, striking up decent partnerships with Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav to take MI into the playoffs in pole position. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

