KL Rahul, MS Dhoni put in masterful displays as India cruise to victory over Bangladesh in warm-up match
With tens of thousands of Indian fans in attendance, the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh had the air of a World Cup clash. AFP
India got off to a less than ideal start against Bangladesh, with their openers falling for a combined total of 20 runs. Virat Kohli steadied the batting attack with a patient 47 off 46. AFP
KL Rahul played an excellent innings, scoring 108 off 99 balls to take India to 266/5. AFP
MS Dhoni added to KL Rahul's masterful display with the bat, scoring a rapid 113 to take India's score beyond 300. AFP
Bangladesh tried to reply with the necessary intensity required to chase down India's mammoth total, with Liton Das (73) and Mushfiqur Rahim (90) putting together a decent partnership. AFP
However, a string of single digit scores and ducks derailed Bangladesh's chase, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up three wickets to take India to a comfortable victory. AFP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0