ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 7 May 27, 2019
AUS vs SL
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • 1/6
    With tens of thousands of Indian fans in attendance, the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh had the air of a World Cup clash. AFP

  • 2/6
    India got off to a less than ideal start against Bangladesh, with their openers falling for a combined total of 20 runs. Virat Kohli steadied the batting attack with a patient 47 off 46. AFP

  • 3/6
    KL Rahul played an excellent innings, scoring 108 off 99 balls to take India to 266/5. AFP

  • 4/6
    MS Dhoni added to KL Rahul's masterful display with the bat, scoring a rapid 113 to take India's score beyond 300. AFP

  • 5/6
    Bangladesh tried to reply with the necessary intensity required to chase down India's mammoth total, with Liton Das (73) and Mushfiqur Rahim (90) putting together a decent partnership. AFP

  • 6/6
    However, a string of single digit scores and ducks derailed Bangladesh's chase, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up three wickets to take India to a comfortable victory. AFP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

