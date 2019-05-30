1/6 With tens of thousands of Indian fans in attendance, the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh had the air of a World Cup clash. AFP

2/6 India got off to a less than ideal start against Bangladesh, with their openers falling for a combined total of 20 runs. Virat Kohli steadied the batting attack with a patient 47 off 46. AFP

3/6 KL Rahul played an excellent innings, scoring 108 off 99 balls to take India to 266/5. AFP

4/6 MS Dhoni added to KL Rahul's masterful display with the bat, scoring a rapid 113 to take India's score beyond 300. AFP

5/6 Bangladesh tried to reply with the necessary intensity required to chase down India's mammoth total, with Liton Das (73) and Mushfiqur Rahim (90) putting together a decent partnership. AFP