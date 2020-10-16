KL Rahul, Chris Gayle blast fifties as KXIP end losing streak against RCB
KL Rahul, Chris Gayle scored fifties and Nicholas Pooran smashed a six on the last ball of the match as KXIP ended their losing streak in IPL 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: KXIP succumb to heart-breaking defeat at the hands of KKR; Chris Morris shines in RCB's win over CSK
Check out photos from Saturday's IPL 2020 double-header, as KKR and RCB registered wins over KXIP and CSK respectively.
IPL 2020: Captains should be able to review contentious wides, waist-high full-tosses, says RCB leader Virat Kohli
Kohli, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lucrative league, said they have "discussed it internally" as "these things can make a massive difference".
IPL 2020: Gayle's stylish return, Kohli's tactics and other talking points from RCB vs KXIP fixture
Both teams made a lot of tactical blunders throughout the 40 overs, so much so that towards the climax, it seemed both were trying their best to lose. But in the end, Punjab had the last laugh by chasing down 172 on the final ball of the match.