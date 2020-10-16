KL Rahul, Chris Gayle blast fifties as KXIP end losing streak against RCB

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle scored fifties and Nicholas Pooran smashed a six on the last ball of the match as KXIP ended their losing streak in IPL 2020

FirstCricket Staff October 16, 2020 14:35:04 IST

Updated Date:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.