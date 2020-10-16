Firstcricket

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle blast fifties as KXIP end losing streak against RCB

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle scored fifties and Nicholas Pooran smashed a six on the last ball of the match as KXIP ended their losing streak in IPL 2020

FirstCricket Staff October 16, 2020 14:35:04 IST
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle smashed fifties as KXIP returned to winning ways with a eight-wicket win over RCB. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

RCB won the toss and opted to bat with Glenn Maxwell opening the bowling for KXIP. The Australian didn't get any wicket but gave away just 28 runs in his four overs. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter for RCB with 48 off 39 as other batsmen struggled on the two-paced Sharjah pitch. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Murugan Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for KXIP as he picked two wickets for 23 in four overs. RCB managed 171/6 in 20 overs. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

In reply, Mayank Agarwal gave a blistering start to KXIP with a knock of 45 off 25. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal was the only RCB bowler on the night to get a wicket, he dismissed Mayank Agarwal. The other wicket to fall was Chris Gayle got who got run out. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Chris Gayle playing his first IPL 2020 match scored 53 and hit five sixes. His innings took KXIP close to the finishing line. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Chris Gayle got out with one needed from the last delivery as pressure mounted on KXIP but Nicholas Pooran helped them get home with a maximum on the last ball of the match. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Updated Date: October 16, 2020 14:54:23 IST

