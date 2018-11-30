First Cricket
KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara help India push lead to 166 in Adelaide Test against Australia

FirstCricket Staff, Dec,08 2018
  • 1/8

    KL Rahul scored a flamboyant 44 as India finished Day 3 at 151/3 with a lead of 166. AP

  • 2/8

    Mohammed Shami removed well set Travis Head in the morning to help India take a 15-run lead in the first innings. AP

  • 3/8

    Travis Head was Australia's highest run-getter in the first innings with 72 runs. AP

  • 4/8

    Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of Indian bowlers in the first innings as he picked up three wickets for 37. AP

  • 5/8

    Murali Vijay yet again failed to get going as he was dismissed for 18 by Mitchell Starc. AP

  • 6/8

    Virat Kohli made a crucial 34 before falling to Nathan Lyon on day three. AP

  • 7/8

    Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 40 at the end of day three. AP

  • 8/8

    Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each on third day. AP



