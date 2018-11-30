1/8 KL Rahul scored a flamboyant 44 as India finished Day 3 at 151/3 with a lead of 166. AP

2/8 Mohammed Shami removed well set Travis Head in the morning to help India take a 15-run lead in the first innings. AP

3/8 Travis Head was Australia's highest run-getter in the first innings with 72 runs. AP

4/8 Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of Indian bowlers in the first innings as he picked up three wickets for 37. AP

5/8 Murali Vijay yet again failed to get going as he was dismissed for 18 by Mitchell Starc. AP

6/8 Virat Kohli made a crucial 34 before falling to Nathan Lyon on day three. AP

7/8 Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 40 at the end of day three. AP