KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara help India push lead to 166 in Adelaide Test against Australia
KL Rahul scored a flamboyant 44 as India finished Day 3 at 151/3 with a lead of 166. AP
Mohammed Shami removed well set Travis Head in the morning to help India take a 15-run lead in the first innings. AP
Travis Head was Australia's highest run-getter in the first innings with 72 runs. AP
Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of Indian bowlers in the first innings as he picked up three wickets for 37. AP
Murali Vijay yet again failed to get going as he was dismissed for 18 by Mitchell Starc. AP
Virat Kohli made a crucial 34 before falling to Nathan Lyon on day three. AP
Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 40 at the end of day three. AP
Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each on third day. AP