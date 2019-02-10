1/7 Daryl Mitchell was the best bowler in Kiwis ranks, bowling three overs and picking up two key wickets of Rohit Sharma and then later MS Dhoni (2 off 4) while he leaked only 27 runs. In the end, Kiwis won the game by 4 runs and clinched the series 2-1. AFP

2/7 India won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first but the decision backfired a bit as Kiwi openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro got them to a blazing start, piling up 80 runs in under 8 overs. Seifert was the first wicket to fall but not before hitting 43 off 25 balls. His innings included 3 fours and and an equal amount of sixes. AFP

3/7 Colin Munro smashed 72 off 40 balls. His innings included 5 fours and 5 sixes. Before he departed, Kiwis were comfortably placed at 135/2 to post a massive score on the board. AFP

4/7 Kuldeep Yadav was bowling on a different track. He bowled four overs for just 26 runs and picked up two wickets. On this track, other Indian bowlers struggled to get going and leaked runs at over 9 runs per over. Kuldeep brought India back in the game by removing Tim Seifert and Colin Munro. AFP

5/7 Mitchell Santner removed Shikhar Dhawan cheaply at the start of the India innings. This was a big upset for India who were chasing a difficult target of 213 runs. AFP

6/7 After Dhawan's fall, Vijay Shankar played well for his 43 off 28 balls and formed a decent 75-run partnership with Rohit Sharma before getting out. Rohit and Rishabh Pant (28 off 12) looked to up the ante but debutant Blair Tickner picked up his maiden international wicket in form of the left-handed batsman to pull the game back in Kiwis' favour. AFP