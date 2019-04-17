First Cricket
IPL | Match 32 Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs
UAE in ZIM | 4th ODI Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IPL Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  • 1/7
    KXIP broke into the top four on the points table after successfully defending 182 against Rajasthan Royals in Mohali. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Ravichandran Ashwin first shone with the bat, belting 17 runs off four balls to lift KXIP's score to 182, and then the captain embellished his performance by claiming two crucial scalps with the ball. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer had an excellent outing with the ball bagging three wickets for 15 runs including the key wicket of Chris Gayle. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    KL Rahul continued his rich vein of form, bringing up his fourth half-century in this edition of the IPL. Rahul started his innings very slowly before he picked up pace in the second half of his innings. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    David Miller, who was drafted late into the playing XI after Moises Henriques suffered an ankle injury, scored an vital 27-ball 40, forging 85-run stand with Rahul for KXIP. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    After Rajasthan Royals' inform opener Jos Buttler fell in the powerplay, Rahul Tripathi carried on to score his half-century. His 50 came off 44 balls. Sportzpics

  • 7/7
    Stuart Binny valiant 11-ball 33 came in too late for the Rajasthan Royals as Ajinkya Rahane-led side fell short by 12 runs to suffer their fifth defeat in tournament. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
