1/7 KXIP broke into the top four on the points table after successfully defending 182 against Rajasthan Royals in Mohali. Sportzpics

2/7 Ravichandran Ashwin first shone with the bat, belting 17 runs off four balls to lift KXIP's score to 182, and then the captain embellished his performance by claiming two crucial scalps with the ball. Sportzpics

3/7 Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer had an excellent outing with the ball bagging three wickets for 15 runs including the key wicket of Chris Gayle. Sportzpics

4/7 KL Rahul continued his rich vein of form, bringing up his fourth half-century in this edition of the IPL. Rahul started his innings very slowly before he picked up pace in the second half of his innings. Sportzpics

5/7 David Miller, who was drafted late into the playing XI after Moises Henriques suffered an ankle injury, scored an vital 27-ball 40, forging 85-run stand with Rahul for KXIP. Sportzpics

6/7 After Rajasthan Royals' inform opener Jos Buttler fell in the powerplay, Rahul Tripathi carried on to score his half-century. His 50 came off 44 balls. Sportzpics