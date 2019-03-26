1/7 Kings XI Punjab registered their first-ever win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium beating Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs. Sportzpics

2/7 Chris Gayle's combative 79 off 47 set the tone for the Kings XI. The big Jamaican paced his innings well and ensured his side wasn't in trouble after they lost fellow opener KL Rahul early. Sportzpics

3/7 Batting at number four Sarfaraz Khan gave Gayle good company and took over the attacking responsibility to drive his side to 184/4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

4/7 Rajasthan Royals openers Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane provided a rapid start – smashing 64 in the powerplay. Sportzpics

5/7 Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed his opposite number to give Punjab the first breakthrough. Sportzpics

6/7 R Ashwin also cut short Buttler's stay in the middle running him at the non-striker's end during his delivery stride when Buttler left his crease. The dismissal created huge uproar and controversy. Sportzpics