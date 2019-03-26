First Cricket
IPL | Match 4 Mar 25, 2019
RAJ Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
IPL | Match 3 Mar 24, 2019
MUM Vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
IPL Mar 26, 2019
DC vs CSK
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 27, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
    Kings XI Punjab registered their first-ever win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium beating Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs. Sportzpics

    Chris Gayle's combative 79 off 47 set the tone for the Kings XI. The big Jamaican paced his innings well and ensured his side wasn't in trouble after they lost fellow opener KL Rahul early. Sportzpics

    Batting at number four Sarfaraz Khan gave Gayle good company and took over the attacking responsibility to drive his side to 184/4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Rajasthan Royals openers Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane provided a rapid start – smashing 64 in the powerplay. Sportzpics

    Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed his opposite number to give Punjab the first breakthrough. Sportzpics

    R Ashwin also cut short Buttler's stay in the middle running him at the non-striker's end during his delivery stride when Buttler left his crease. The dismissal created huge uproar and controversy. Sportzpics

    Sam Curran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled the 17th and the 18th over claiming two wickets each to turn the encounter in Kings XI's favour. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

