Kieron Pollard's blitz trumps KL Rahul's century as Mumbai Indians seal unlikely win against Kings XI Punjab
Kieron Pollard (L) and Hardik Pandya celebrate a thrilling finish as Mumbai Indians got over the line against Kings XI Punjab off the final ball of the match at Wankhede. Sportzpics
Alzarri Joseph was once again at the center of Mumbai Indians' winning moment after he held his nerves to score two runs off the last ball to help hosts secure a close win. Sportzpics
Stand-in-captain Keiron Pollard shellacked 83 off just 31 balls to lead Mumbai Indians to an unlikely win. Sportzpics
Mohammed Shami delivered a fantastic spell for the Kings XI Punjab taking three wickets for 21 runs. He got rid of Hardik and Krunal Pandya in one over to dent MI's hopes. Sportzpics
After spending nearly five years on the sidelines for the Mumbai Indians, Siddhesh Lad, got an opportunity to make his IPL debut, replacing Rohit Sharma. Lad struck a six off his first ball but was dismissed by Shami in the fourth over for 15. Sportzpics
KXIP piled 197 in their 20 overs thanks largely to a scintillating century by KL Rahul. He carried his bat, remaining unbeaten on 100 off 64 balls. Sportzpics
Chris Gayle combined with Rahul to provide KXIP a rapid start. The Universe Boss slammed 63 off 36 balls and racked up 116 for the first-wicket. Sportzpics