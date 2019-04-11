1/7 Kieron Pollard (L) and Hardik Pandya celebrate a thrilling finish as Mumbai Indians got over the line against Kings XI Punjab off the final ball of the match at Wankhede. Sportzpics

2/7 Alzarri Joseph was once again at the center of Mumbai Indians' winning moment after he held his nerves to score two runs off the last ball to help hosts secure a close win. Sportzpics

3/7 Stand-in-captain Keiron Pollard shellacked 83 off just 31 balls to lead Mumbai Indians to an unlikely win. Sportzpics

4/7 Mohammed Shami delivered a fantastic spell for the Kings XI Punjab taking three wickets for 21 runs. He got rid of Hardik and Krunal Pandya in one over to dent MI's hopes. Sportzpics

5/7 After spending nearly five years on the sidelines for the Mumbai Indians, Siddhesh Lad, got an opportunity to make his IPL debut, replacing Rohit Sharma. Lad struck a six off his first ball but was dismissed by Shami in the fourth over for 15. Sportzpics

6/7 KXIP piled 197 in their 20 overs thanks largely to a scintillating century by KL Rahul. He carried his bat, remaining unbeaten on 100 off 64 balls. Sportzpics