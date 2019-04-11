First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 24 Apr 10, 2019
MI vs KXIP
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 1st ODI Apr 10, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
IPL Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
UAE in ZIM Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  • 1/7
    Kieron Pollard (L) and Hardik Pandya celebrate a thrilling finish as Mumbai Indians got over the line against Kings XI Punjab off the final ball of the match at Wankhede. Sportzpics

    Kieron Pollard (L) and Hardik Pandya celebrate a thrilling finish as Mumbai Indians got over the line against Kings XI Punjab off the final ball of the match at Wankhede. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Alzarri Joseph was once again at the center of Mumbai Indians' winning moment after he held his nerves to score two runs off the last ball to help hosts secure a close win. Sportzpics

    Alzarri Joseph was once again at the center of Mumbai Indians' winning moment after he held his nerves to score two runs off the last ball to help hosts secure a close win. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    Stand-in-captain Keiron Pollard shellacked 83 off just 31 balls to lead Mumbai Indians to an unlikely win. Sportzpics

    Stand-in-captain Keiron Pollard shellacked 83 off just 31 balls to lead Mumbai Indians to an unlikely win. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    Mohammed Shami delivered a fantastic spell for the Kings XI Punjab taking three wickets for 21 runs. He got rid of Hardik and Krunal Pandya in one over to dent MI's hopes. Sportzpics

    Mohammed Shami delivered a fantastic spell for the Kings XI Punjab taking three wickets for 21 runs. He got rid of Hardik and Krunal Pandya in one over to dent MI's hopes. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    After spending nearly five years on the sidelines for the Mumbai Indians, Siddhesh Lad, got an opportunity to make his IPL debut, replacing Rohit Sharma. Lad struck a six off his first ball but was dismissed by Shami in the fourth over for 15. Sportzpics

    After spending nearly five years on the sidelines for the Mumbai Indians, Siddhesh Lad, got an opportunity to make his IPL debut, replacing Rohit Sharma. Lad struck a six off his first ball but was dismissed by Shami in the fourth over for 15. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    KXIP piled 197 in their 20 overs thanks largely to a scintillating century by KL Rahul. He carried his bat, remaining unbeaten on 100 off 64 balls. Sportzpics

    KXIP piled 197 in their 20 overs thanks largely to a scintillating century by KL Rahul. He carried his bat, remaining unbeaten on 100 off 64 balls. Sportzpics

  • 7/7
    Chris Gayle combined with Rahul to provide KXIP a rapid start. The Universe Boss slammed 63 off 36 balls and racked up 116 for the first-wicket. Sportzpics

    Chris Gayle combined with Rahul to provide KXIP a rapid start. The Universe Boss slammed 63 off 36 balls and racked up 116 for the first-wicket. Sportzpics




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all