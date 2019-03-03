First Cricket
ENG in WI | 5th ODI Mar 02, 2019
WI Vs ENG
West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Mar 02, 2019
IND Vs AUS
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 05, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 05, 2019
IND vs AUS
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
  • 1/7
    MS Dhoni (R) and Kedar Jadhav (L) scored fifties and formed a 141-run stand for the fifth wicket to take the hosts to a six-wicket victory in the first ODI. The pair came get together to save India at a crucial stage of the game when they had lost four wickets under 100 runs.

  • 2/7
    Australian captain won the toss and decided to bat first. The coin fell in his favour but the luck did not smile at him as he edged a ripper from Jasprit Bumrah behind the wickets in only the second over of the match.

  • 3/7
    As Australia got off to a bad start, Usman Khawaja made sure he occupied the crease from one end. He went on to score a fine fifty but his innings was cut short by Kuldeep Yadav on the score of 50. The knock, however, gave Australia the base to build up on. AFP

  • 4/7
    Glenn Maxwell carried his good form from the T20I series to ODIs. However, he could only make 40 runs for his side in the first ODI. He was looking set for a big innings before Mohammed Shami cut short his innings, disturbing his timber. Australia managed 237 runs in their 50 allotted overs. AFP

  • 5/7
    Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers on Saturday and it is a great achievement when someone like Jasprit Bumrah is involved in the same match. Bumrah had a rather bad day, going for 60 runs in his 10 overs. Shami made sure he let the ball talk and picked up two important wickets for just 44 runs in his 10. AFP

  • 6/7
    At the start of the 237-run chase, India lost Shikhar Dhawan early and yet again Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma came together to provide the stability to the hosts' innings. They formed a 76-run stand for the second wicket to strengthen India's chances. AFP

  • 7/7
    Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli  slammed 44 runs before he was trapped in front of the stumps by leggie Adam Zampa. Till then Kohli was going at a good speed. Soon after his departure, Rohit Sharma followed his footsteps to the dressing room after making 37 off 66 balls. AFP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

