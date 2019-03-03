1/7 MS Dhoni (R) and Kedar Jadhav (L) scored fifties and formed a 141-run stand for the fifth wicket to take the hosts to a six-wicket victory in the first ODI. The pair came get together to save India at a crucial stage of the game when they had lost four wickets under 100 runs.

2/7 Australian captain won the toss and decided to bat first. The coin fell in his favour but the luck did not smile at him as he edged a ripper from Jasprit Bumrah behind the wickets in only the second over of the match.

3/7 As Australia got off to a bad start, Usman Khawaja made sure he occupied the crease from one end. He went on to score a fine fifty but his innings was cut short by Kuldeep Yadav on the score of 50. The knock, however, gave Australia the base to build up on. AFP

4/7 Glenn Maxwell carried his good form from the T20I series to ODIs. However, he could only make 40 runs for his side in the first ODI. He was looking set for a big innings before Mohammed Shami cut short his innings, disturbing his timber. Australia managed 237 runs in their 50 allotted overs. AFP

5/7 Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers on Saturday and it is a great achievement when someone like Jasprit Bumrah is involved in the same match. Bumrah had a rather bad day, going for 60 runs in his 10 overs. Shami made sure he let the ball talk and picked up two important wickets for just 44 runs in his 10. AFP

6/7 At the start of the 237-run chase, India lost Shikhar Dhawan early and yet again Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma came together to provide the stability to the hosts' innings. They formed a 76-run stand for the second wicket to strengthen India's chances. AFP