Firstcricket

Kartik Tyagi's sensational final over seals victory for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings

Check out the best photos from IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals

FirstCricket Staff September 22, 2021 00:33:26 IST
Kartik Tyagi's sensational final over seals victory for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings
Kartik Tyagis sensational final over seals victory for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi became a hero for Rajasthan Royals as he defended four runs off the final over against Punjab Kings as they pull off a sensational two-run win in Dubai. Sportzpics

Kartik Tyagis sensational final over seals victory for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings

The Royals batted first and got off to a good start. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis shared a good partnership for the first wicket while Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror contributed with valuable runs. Sportzpics

Kartik Tyagis sensational final over seals victory for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings

At one point, Rajasthan were looking set to score more than 200 but Punjab did well in the death overs. Fabian Allen took a blinder near the boundary to dismiss Livingstone. Sportzpics

Kartik Tyagis sensational final over seals victory for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings

Mohammed Shami picked three wickets while Arshdeep Singh ended up with a five-wicket haul as Punjab bowled out RR for 185. Sportzpics

Kartik Tyagis sensational final over seals victory for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings

In the chase, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shared a 120-run stand for the first wicket. It was Rahul's lucky day as he was dropped thrice in his 49-run knock. Sportzpics

Kartik Tyagis sensational final over seals victory for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings

Mayank was dismissed for 67 and later Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram took care of the chase. Punjab needed eight runs from 12 balls. Sportzpics

Kartik Tyagis sensational final over seals victory for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings

Mustafizur Rahman bowled a brilliant 19th over and then Kartik Tyagi sealed the win with his sensational bowling. He gave away just one run and took two wickets in the final over. RR won the match by two wickets. Sportzpics

Updated Date: September 22, 2021 00:33:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

IPL 2021: RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal says recent experience of playing for Mumbai in Oman will help in UAE
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal says recent experience of playing for Mumbai in Oman will help in UAE

Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal was a part of the Mumbai team that defeated Oman in the One- Day series in Muscat.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
First Cricket News

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of Match 32 of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is concerned.

IPL 2021: Three wins from eight matches, a recap of Punjab Kings' campaign so far
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Three wins from eight matches, a recap of Punjab Kings' campaign so far

With IPL 2021 set to resume from 19 September in the UAE, the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings find themselves in the sixth spot on the table after three wins and five defeats.