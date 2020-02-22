1/6 Kane Williamson's knock of 89 runs allowed New Zealand to take a lead of 51 runs over India on day two of the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. AP

2/6 New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell saw off the first ten overs and managed to move the scoreboard slowly and steadily. India finally got the breakthrough in the 11th over as Ishant Sharma dismissed Latham (11). AP

3/6 Ross Taylor and Williamson put on a 93-run stand and allowed the Kiwis to take lead over India. Taylor (44) perished in the 53rd over as Ishant had him caught at short-leg. AP

4/6 New Zealand managed to keep the scoreboard moving and Williamson looked set to bring up his century. However, Mohammed Shami had other plans as he went on to send Williamson (89) back to the pavilion in the 63rd over, reducing Kiwis to 185/4. AP

5/6 Soon after, Ravichandran Ashwin also got among the wickets as he dismissed Henry Nicholls (17) in the 70th over. AP