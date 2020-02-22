First Cricket
HK in MAL | 2nd T20I Feb 21, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
HK in MAL | 1st T20I Feb 20, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
ACC WR T20 Feb 23, 2020
MDV vs QAT
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
ACC WR T20 Feb 23, 2020
IRI vs UAE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman
    Kane Williamson's knock of 89 runs allowed New Zealand to take a lead of 51 runs over India on day two of the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. AP

    New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell saw off the first ten overs and managed to move the scoreboard slowly and steadily. India finally got the breakthrough in the 11th over as Ishant Sharma dismissed Latham (11). AP

    Ross Taylor and Williamson put on a 93-run stand and allowed the Kiwis to take lead over India. Taylor (44) perished in the 53rd over as Ishant had him caught at short-leg. AP

    New Zealand managed to keep the scoreboard moving and Williamson looked set to bring up his century. However, Mohammed Shami had other plans as he went on to send Williamson (89) back to the pavilion in the 63rd over, reducing Kiwis to 185/4. AP

    Soon after, Ravichandran Ashwin also got among the wickets as he dismissed Henry Nicholls (17) in the 70th over. AP

    BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme ensured that the Kiwis did not lose any more wickets before the close of play, ending day two 216/5. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
