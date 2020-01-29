1/6 India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I in the Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. It was Rohit Sharma who smashed consecutive sixes off the last two deliveries in the super over and took the Men in Blue home. Earlier, he was the top-scorer among the Indians and struck 65 off just 40 balls. AP

2/6 For the Black Caps, Martin Guptill was explosive at the front and scored a quick-fire 31. His knock included three maximums and two fours. AP

3/6 However, it was skipper Kane Williamson, who starred for the Kiwis, scoring 95 off just 48 deliveries. He was unlucky to have missed out a century by just five runs. Williamson was in sublime touch and struck six sixes and eight fours during his stay at the crease. AP

4/6 After being asked to bat first, India posted a competitive total of 179/5 on the board. While Rohit Sharma’s 65-run knock got India off to a solid start, skipper Virat Kohli also pitched in, scoring 38 off 27 balls. AP

5/6 Hamish Bennett picked up three crucial wickets, those of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube, but was expensive and conceded 54 runs from his four overs. AP