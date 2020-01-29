First Cricket
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
IND in NZ Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  • 1/6
    India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I in the Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. It was Rohit Sharma who smashed consecutive sixes off the last two deliveries in the super over and took the Men in Blue home. Earlier, he was the top-scorer among the Indians and struck 65 off just 40 balls. AP

  • 2/6
    For the Black Caps, Martin Guptill was explosive at the front and scored a quick-fire 31. His knock included three maximums and two fours. AP

  • 3/6
    However, it was skipper Kane Williamson, who starred for the Kiwis, scoring 95 off just 48 deliveries. He was unlucky to have missed out a century by just five runs. Williamson was in sublime touch and struck six sixes and eight fours during his stay at the crease. AP

  • 4/6
    After being asked to bat first, India posted a competitive total of 179/5 on the board. While Rohit Sharma’s 65-run knock got India off to a solid start, skipper Virat Kohli also pitched in, scoring 38 off 27 balls. AP

  • 5/6
    Hamish Bennett picked up three crucial wickets, those of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube, but was expensive and conceded 54 runs from his four overs. AP

  • 6/6
    India’s best bowler Jasprit Bumrah went wicket-less and proved costly as he conceded 45 runs off his four overs. Later, he again took the field to bowl the super over for India and conceded 17 runs of it. Much to his delight, however, India won the super over by 2 wickets. AP

