IPL | Match 11 Mar 31, 2019
HYD Vs BLR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs
IPL | Match 10 Mar 30, 2019
DC Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
IPL Apr 01, 2019
KXIP vs DC
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 02, 2019
RR vs RCB
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  • 1/8
    Delhi Capitals clinched a thriller at Kotla after the 20-over contest ended in a tie as Kagiso Rabada delivered an inch-perfect Super Over to defend 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

  • 2/8
    Prithvi Shaw set the tone of Delhi's chase but fell agonisingly short of his century, when he caught at 99 with the Delhi Capitals requiring 12 runs to win. Sportzpics

  • 3/8
    KKR's Andre Russell extended his explosive run in this edition of the IPL, clobbering 62 off 28 balls propelling his side to a competitive 185. Sportzpics

  • 4/8
    Dinesh Karthik too struck a fine fifty, being involved an vital 95-run stand with Dre Russ. Sportzpics

  • 5/8
    Earlier in the day Kings XI Punjab secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Sportzpics

  • 6/8
    Quinton de Kock celebrated his first fifty for Mumbai Indians. He top-scored with 60 as the visiting side posted 176 on a batting friendly pitch. Sportzpics

  • 7/8
    Mayank Agarwal smashed a 21-ball 43 after Chris Gayle's departure, ensuring Kings XI never lost the momentum. He was also named the Player of the Match. Sportzpics

  • 8/8
    KL Rahul carried his bat to see Kings XI Punjab over the line. The right-handed opener went past his first half-century of this IPL, remaining unbeaten on 71. Sportzpics

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

