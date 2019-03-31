Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw star in Delhi Capitals' win; KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal drive Kings XI Punjab to comfortable victory
Delhi Capitals clinched a thriller at Kotla after the 20-over contest ended in a tie as Kagiso Rabada delivered an inch-perfect Super Over to defend 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics
Prithvi Shaw set the tone of Delhi's chase but fell agonisingly short of his century, when he caught at 99 with the Delhi Capitals requiring 12 runs to win. Sportzpics
KKR's Andre Russell extended his explosive run in this edition of the IPL, clobbering 62 off 28 balls propelling his side to a competitive 185. Sportzpics
Dinesh Karthik too struck a fine fifty, being involved an vital 95-run stand with Dre Russ. Sportzpics
Earlier in the day Kings XI Punjab secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Sportzpics
Quinton de Kock celebrated his first fifty for Mumbai Indians. He top-scored with 60 as the visiting side posted 176 on a batting friendly pitch. Sportzpics
Mayank Agarwal smashed a 21-ball 43 after Chris Gayle's departure, ensuring Kings XI never lost the momentum. He was also named the Player of the Match. Sportzpics
KL Rahul carried his bat to see Kings XI Punjab over the line. The right-handed opener went past his first half-century of this IPL, remaining unbeaten on 71. Sportzpics