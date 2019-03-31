1/8 Delhi Capitals clinched a thriller at Kotla after the 20-over contest ended in a tie as Kagiso Rabada delivered an inch-perfect Super Over to defend 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

2/8 Prithvi Shaw set the tone of Delhi's chase but fell agonisingly short of his century, when he caught at 99 with the Delhi Capitals requiring 12 runs to win. Sportzpics

3/8 KKR's Andre Russell extended his explosive run in this edition of the IPL, clobbering 62 off 28 balls propelling his side to a competitive 185. Sportzpics

4/8 Dinesh Karthik too struck a fine fifty, being involved an vital 95-run stand with Dre Russ. Sportzpics

5/8 Earlier in the day Kings XI Punjab secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Sportzpics

6/8 Quinton de Kock celebrated his first fifty for Mumbai Indians. He top-scored with 60 as the visiting side posted 176 on a batting friendly pitch. Sportzpics

7/8 Mayank Agarwal smashed a 21-ball 43 after Chris Gayle's departure, ensuring Kings XI never lost the momentum. He was also named the Player of the Match. Sportzpics