Jos Buttler's unbeaten 83 outperforms Virat Kohli's 77 as England take 2-1 series lead in T20 series
Check out photos from the third T20I between India and England.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
India vs England: Jos Buttler's unbeaten 83 off 52 sees visitors win by eight wickets to take 2-1 lead in T20 series
Eoin Morgan unleashed his fast bowlers Mark Wood (3/31) and Chris Jordan (2/35) to restrict the hosts for 156 for six, which the visitors surpassed easily in 18.2 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 83 off 52 balls.
India vs England: Virat Kohli confirms Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul as openers, says R Ashwin not in scheme of things for white-ball cricket
India will start their preparations for the T20 World Cup, to be held in India later this year, with the series against England and the skipper did give some indications about how the core combination would look like.
Highlights, India vs England, 3rd T20 at Ahmedabad, full cricket score: Buttler, Bairstow help visitors seal eight-wicket win
The India-England T20I series is currently leveled at 1-1 with three more matches remaining.