Firstcricket

Jos Buttler's unbeaten 83 outperforms Virat Kohli's 77 as England take 2-1 series lead in T20 series

Check out photos from the third T20I between India and England.

FirstCricket Staff March 17, 2021 10:33:04 IST
Jos Buttler's unbeaten 83 outperforms Virat Kohli's 77 as England take 2-1 series lead in T20 series

Despite that initial blip, England never looked out of sorts as Jos Buttler (83*) and Jonny Bairstow (40*) completed an easy chase with 10 balls to spare. Sportzpics

Jos Buttlers unbeaten 83 outperforms Virat Kohlis 77 as England take 21 series lead in T20 series

Skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 46-ball 77 went in vain as India collapsed to an eight-wicket defeat in the third T20I against England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. The visitors The visitors eventually took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series with the win. Sportzpics

Jos Buttlers unbeaten 83 outperforms Virat Kohlis 77 as England take 21 series lead in T20 series

England won the toss and opted to field. Their decision to do so worked with Mark Wood getting rid of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma within the first five overs. Sportzpics

Jos Buttlers unbeaten 83 outperforms Virat Kohlis 77 as England take 21 series lead in T20 series

Rishabh Pant got off to a start, but could not convert it as he finished with 25 runs off 20 balls. Sportzpics

Jos Buttlers unbeaten 83 outperforms Virat Kohlis 77 as England take 21 series lead in T20 series

Despite a slow start to their innings, the hosts accelerated in the second-half of their innings with Hardik Pandya (17 runs off 15 balls) also playing a pivotal role towards the end of Indian innings. He was involved in a 70-run stand with Kohli before being dismissed in the final ball. India finished at 156-6. Sportzpics

Jos Buttlers unbeaten 83 outperforms Virat Kohlis 77 as England take 21 series lead in T20 series

Defending 156, Yuzvendra Chahal struck early, removing Jason Roy (9) in the fourth over. Sportzpics

Jos Buttlers unbeaten 83 outperforms Virat Kohlis 77 as England take 21 series lead in T20 series

Despite that initial blip, England never looked out of sorts as Jos Buttler (83*) and Jonny Bairstow (40*) completed an easy chase with 10 balls to spare. Sportzpics

Updated Date: March 17, 2021 10:33:04 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

India vs England: Jos Buttler's unbeaten 83 off 52 sees visitors win by eight wickets to take 2-1 lead in T20 series
First Cricket News

India vs England: Jos Buttler's unbeaten 83 off 52 sees visitors win by eight wickets to take 2-1 lead in T20 series

Eoin Morgan unleashed his fast bowlers Mark Wood (3/31) and Chris Jordan (2/35) to restrict the hosts for 156 for six, which the visitors surpassed easily in 18.2 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 83 off 52 balls.

India vs England: Virat Kohli confirms Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul as openers, says R Ashwin not in scheme of things for white-ball cricket
First Cricket News

India vs England: Virat Kohli confirms Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul as openers, says R Ashwin not in scheme of things for white-ball cricket

India will start their preparations for the T20 World Cup, to be held in India later this year, with the series against England and the skipper did give some indications about how the core combination would look like.

Highlights, India vs England, 3rd T20 at Ahmedabad, full cricket score: Buttler, Bairstow help visitors seal eight-wicket win
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 3rd T20 at Ahmedabad, full cricket score: Buttler, Bairstow help visitors seal eight-wicket win

The India-England T20I series is currently leveled at 1-1 with three more matches remaining.