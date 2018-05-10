1/7 Jos Buttler played an exceptional innings to help his team Rajasthan Royals to stay in the playoff contention as they won their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings by four wickets. Sportzpics

2/7 Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first on a challenging surface. Ambati Rayudu couldn't make an impact but Shane Watson got off to a great start and score 39 runs before getting dismissed. Sportzpics

3/7 Suresh Raina gave good company to Shane Watson in the middle as the southpaw scored 52 runs from just 35 balls. Sportzpics

4/7 Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni played a quickfire knock in the death overs to ensure his team post competitive total. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 33. Sportzpics

5/7 Chasing 177 for victory, Rajasthan Royals promoted Ben Stokes up the batting order. However, the English all-rounder didn't last long along with the team's skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

6/7 The day, though, belonged to Jos Buttler as he held on to his wicket and kept his team in the game. he kept scoring runs despite fall of wickets at the other end. Sportzpics