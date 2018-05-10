First Cricket
IPL | Match 43 May 11, 2018
RAJ Vs CHE
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 42 May 10, 2018
DEL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
Jos Buttler's scintillating knock helps Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings and keep playoff hopes alive

FirstCricket Staff, May,12 2018
    Jos Buttler played an exceptional innings to help his team Rajasthan Royals to stay in the playoff contention as they won their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings by four wickets. Sportzpics

    Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first on a challenging surface. Ambati Rayudu couldn't make an impact but Shane Watson got off to a great start and score 39 runs before getting dismissed. Sportzpics

    Suresh Raina gave good company to Shane Watson in the middle as the southpaw scored 52 runs from just 35 balls. Sportzpics

    Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni played a quickfire knock in the death overs to ensure his team post competitive total. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 33. Sportzpics

    Chasing 177 for victory, Rajasthan Royals promoted Ben Stokes up the batting order. However, the English all-rounder didn't last long along with the team's skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

    The day, though, belonged to Jos Buttler as he held on to his wicket and kept his team in the game. he kept scoring runs despite fall of wickets at the other end. Sportzpics

    Stuart Binny and Krkrishnappa Gowtham played crucial cameos for their team as Rajasthan took the match to the final over. Jos Buttler ensured that his team cross the line in 19.5 overs, with the English wicket-keeper remaining unbeaten on 95. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

