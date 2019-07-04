First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 41 Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
  • 1/7
    Propelled by another century by Jonny Bairstow and a freakish run-out that removed dangerman Kane Williamson, England coasted to a 119-run win over New Zealand on Wednesday to climb back into the playoff spots after its final group-stage match. AP

  • 2/7
    Bairstow and fellow opener Jason Roy (60 off 61 balls) enjoyed a third straight century stand before it was broken at 123, giving England a platform for a shot at a massive total. AP

  • 3/7
    But from 194-1, England lost Joe Root (24), Bairstow and Jos Buttler (11) in a 19-ball spell to slump to 214-4, and the boundaries began to dry up, as they eventually ended on 305. AP

  • 4/7
    The early loss of openers Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill was compounded by Williamson's strange dismissal. Taylor played a straight drive that glanced off the fingertips of Wood and onto the stumps, with Williamson short of his ground. AP

  • 5/7
    England's bowling was on point all around, but Mark Wood stood out with an excellent spell that saw him bag three wickets and concede just 34 runs in 9 overs bowled. AP

  • 6/7
    Once a 54-run partnership between Tom Latham (57) and Jimmy Neesham (19) was ended, New Zealand was simply delaying the inevitable by mostly blocking out to ensure the team's net run rate wasn't too affected. AP

  • 7/7
    England sealed their qualification for the knockouts of the World Cup with the wicket of Trent Boult, who was stumped by the lightning-quick hands of Jos Buttler. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
