1/7 Propelled by another century by Jonny Bairstow and a freakish run-out that removed dangerman Kane Williamson, England coasted to a 119-run win over New Zealand on Wednesday to climb back into the playoff spots after its final group-stage match. AP

2/7 Bairstow and fellow opener Jason Roy (60 off 61 balls) enjoyed a third straight century stand before it was broken at 123, giving England a platform for a shot at a massive total. AP

3/7 But from 194-1, England lost Joe Root (24), Bairstow and Jos Buttler (11) in a 19-ball spell to slump to 214-4, and the boundaries began to dry up, as they eventually ended on 305. AP

4/7 The early loss of openers Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill was compounded by Williamson's strange dismissal. Taylor played a straight drive that glanced off the fingertips of Wood and onto the stumps, with Williamson short of his ground. AP

5/7 England's bowling was on point all around, but Mark Wood stood out with an excellent spell that saw him bag three wickets and concede just 34 runs in 9 overs bowled. AP

6/7 Once a 54-run partnership between Tom Latham (57) and Jimmy Neesham (19) was ended, New Zealand was simply delaying the inevitable by mostly blocking out to ensure the team's net run rate wasn't too affected. AP