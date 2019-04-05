First Cricket
IPL | Match 16 Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
IPL Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • 1/6
    Mohammad Nabi starred with the bat and ball as SRH defeated DC by five wickets for their third consecutive win in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

  • 2/6
    Captain Shreyas Iyer scored 43 off 41 to hold DC's innings together as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sportzpics

  • 3/6
    Mohammad Nabi starred with the ball once against for SRH as he removed Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant to derail DC's innings after they were put into bat. Sportzpics

  • 4/6
    Axar Patel 's quickfire 23 off 13 helped DC reach 129/8 in 20 overs on a slow Feroz Shah Kotla pitch in Delhi. Sporzpics

  • 5/6
    Jonny Bairstow and David Warned provided SRH another great start with the bat as they put on 64 for the first wicket. Bairstow scored 48 and was declared the Man of the match in the low-scoring match. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    DC pulled things back with quick wickets in the death overs but experienced duo of Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi stood firm as they helped SRH cross the line. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

