1/6 Mohammad Nabi starred with the bat and ball as SRH defeated DC by five wickets for their third consecutive win in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

2/6 Captain Shreyas Iyer scored 43 off 41 to hold DC's innings together as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sportzpics

3/6 Mohammad Nabi starred with the ball once against for SRH as he removed Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant to derail DC's innings after they were put into bat. Sportzpics

4/6 Axar Patel 's quickfire 23 off 13 helped DC reach 129/8 in 20 overs on a slow Feroz Shah Kotla pitch in Delhi. Sporzpics

5/6 Jonny Bairstow and David Warned provided SRH another great start with the bat as they put on 64 for the first wicket. Bairstow scored 48 and was declared the Man of the match in the low-scoring match. Sportzpics