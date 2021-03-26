Firstcricket

Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes run riot as England level series with six-wicket win over India in second ODI

Catch the best moments from England's series-levelling win over India in the second ODI at Pune.

FirstCricket Staff March 26, 2021 23:23:37 IST
Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes run riot as England level series with six-wicket win over India in second ODI
Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes run riot as England level series with sixwicket win over India in second ODI

Jonny Bairstow (left) top-scored for England, scoring 124 off 112 balls, as they made light work of India’s 337-run target and got home with six wickets in hand. With this, the three match ODI series stands levelled at 1-1. Sportzpics

Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes run riot as England level series with sixwicket win over India in second ODI

Bairstow, the Man of the Match, shared a quickfire 165-run stand with Ben Stokes. The left-hander hammered 99 off 62 balls and made the chase easy for the remaining batsman. Stokes’ knock was studded 10 sixes and four fours. Sportzpics

Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes run riot as England level series with sixwicket win over India in second ODI

Prasidh Krishna was the most impressive among the Indian bowlers, finishing the night with figures of 58/2. He dismissed England’s stand in skipper Jos Buttler with an inch-perfect yorker, besides removing the well-set Bairstow. Sportzpics

Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes run riot as England level series with sixwicket win over India in second ODI

Earlier, KL Rahul struck a fine century (108) and top-scored for India, helping the hosts post a huge total of 336 on the board. The right-hander’s ‘shut out the noise’ celebration were on display again. Sportzpics

Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes run riot as England level series with sixwicket win over India in second ODI

India skipper Virat Kohli continued his fine form and struck 66, helping India rebuild after the loss of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes run riot as England level series with sixwicket win over India in second ODI

Rishabh Pant threw caution to the wind, plundering 77 off 40 balls. The left-hander’s knock was laced with seven sixes and three fours. Sportzpics

Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes run riot as England level series with sixwicket win over India in second ODI

Debutant Reece Topley, who finished with figures of 8-0-50-2, was the pick of the English bowlers. The left-arm seamer accounted for Dhawan and Hardik Pandya. Sportzpics

Updated Date: March 26, 2021 23:23:37 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav slams impressive maiden fifty as hosts register series-levelling win in fourth T20I
First Cricket News

India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav slams impressive maiden fifty as hosts register series-levelling win in fourth T20I

Asked to bat, India posted 185 for 8, their highest total in the series, thanks largely to a 31-ball 57 from Suryakumar and then restricted England to 177 for 8 to win the match and level the five-match series 2-2.

India vs England: With T20 World Cup in mind, hosts aim to find perfect combination
First Cricket News

India vs England: With T20 World Cup in mind, hosts aim to find perfect combination

For India skipper Virat Kohli, the primary aim will be to get an idea of his core group of players going into the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

India vs England: Hosts' white-ball stars aim to put on improved batting performance in second T20I
First Cricket News

India vs England: Hosts' white-ball stars aim to put on improved batting performance in second T20I

One defeat is never the end of the story and no critic can rule this Indian team out of the series on the basis of a singular performance especially because of its zeal to fight.