Joe Root's dominance, bowlers' all-round display headline England's big win over India to take 1-0 lead
Check out photos from the first Test between India and England which concluded in Chennai on Tuesday.
undefined
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
India vs England: Don't see visitors winning any Tests with thir spin attack, says Gautam Gambhir
Gambhir said England skipper Joe Root, who had done well in Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series which his side won 2-0, will find a completely different challenge in India.
India vs England: Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball as sweat was not effective, says Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah felt that during the final session for a brief period, the shoulders were drooping a bit which can always happen after a long partnership.
India vs England: 'One of England's greatest wins', Twitter reacts as visitors humble hosts in first Test
Twitter was buzzing with reactions from former cricketers and fans post India’s massive 227-run defeat. Here are a few reactions: