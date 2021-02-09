Firstcricket

Joe Root's dominance, bowlers' all-round display headline England's big win over India to take 1-0 lead

Check out photos from the first Test between India and England which concluded in Chennai on Tuesday.

FirstCricket Staff February 09, 2021 15:17:00 IST
Joe Root's dominance, bowlers' all-round display headline England's big win over India to take 1-0 lead

Visitors England registered a thumping 227-run win over India in the first Test at Chepauk on Tuesday, to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The only positives for the hosts (chasing 420) on the final day were knocks from Shubman Gill (50) and skipper Virat Kohli (72), as they were bundled out for 192. Sportzpics

England won the toss and chose to bat. Joe Root notched up his fifth double century in Tests in his landmark 100th appearance in the long-format for England. Sportzpics

Opener Dom Sibley, meanwhile, brought up his fourth Test fifty, and his first in India. England powered to a first-innings total of 578. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant (91) was the top-scorer for India in their reply, but failed to score a century, as he was dismissed by Dom Bess. Sportzpics

Dom Bess was exceptional in the first innings with figures of 4/76. India were dismissed for 337 despite a fighting effort. England decided not to enforce follow-on. Sportzpics

Ravichandran Ashwin was the star of England's second innings, registering figures of 6-61 to bowl out England for 178 in their second innings. They set India a target of 420 to win. Sportzpics

Apart from Gill, Kohli was the only other fighter for India as the hosts' batting order lacked consistency in the second innings. Sportzpics

Updated Date: February 09, 2021 15:18:47 IST

