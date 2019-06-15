First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 19 Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  • 1/8
    Joe Root shakes hands with members of the West Indies team after guiding England to an eight-wicket victory. AP

  • 2/8
    Jofra Archer shone against the team representing his native country, collecting 3/30 from

  • 3/8
    Joe Root pegged West Indies back with a couple of quick wickets in a five-over spell. AP

  • 4/8
    England captain Eoin Morgan had to walk off the field due to back spasm. AP

  • 5/8
    Nicholas Pooran stood out among the West Indies batsmen, scoring a 63 off 78 deliveries. AP

  • 6/8
    Jonny Bairstow is floored after getting stuck on the helmet by a short ball from Andre Russell. AP

  • 7/8
    Chris Gayle does a mock gesture for a review during England's chase of the modest target. AP

  • 8/8
    Joe Root raises his bat after completing his second century of the ongoing World Cup. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
