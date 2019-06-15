Joe Root slams unbeaten ton as England hammer West Indies to collect third win of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Joe Root shakes hands with members of the West Indies team after guiding England to an eight-wicket victory. AP
Jofra Archer shone against the team representing his native country, collecting 3/30 from
Joe Root pegged West Indies back with a couple of quick wickets in a five-over spell. AP
England captain Eoin Morgan had to walk off the field due to back spasm. AP
Nicholas Pooran stood out among the West Indies batsmen, scoring a 63 off 78 deliveries. AP
Jonny Bairstow is floored after getting stuck on the helmet by a short ball from Andre Russell. AP
Chris Gayle does a mock gesture for a review during England's chase of the modest target. AP
Joe Root raises his bat after completing his second century of the ongoing World Cup. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|England
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Australia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
