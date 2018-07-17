1/7 After losing the first ODI, England completed a fantastic turnaround to claim the series 2-1 against India. AP

2/7 By triumphing over India in ODI series, England won their 8th consecutive ODI series, bringing an end to India's 9-match winning streak. However England did lose an one-off ODI against Scotland in between.

3/7 While most Indian batsmen faltered, captain Virat Kohli was a stand out performer for India in the 3rd ODI, top scoring for his side with a well composed 71.

4/7 Wrist-spinner Adil Rashid bowled an excellent spell scalping three Indian wickets. The leg break to dismiss Virat Kohli drew lot of accolades and was one of talking points of the game.

5/7 MS Dhoni took a stunning low throw from Hardik Pandya and disturbed the stumps to run James Vince out.

6/7 Joe Root and Eoin Morgan batted India out of the match with an unbeaten third wicket partnership of 186 runs while chasing 257 to win.