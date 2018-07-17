First Cricket
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
England beat India by 8 wickets
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  2. Cricket Photos

Joe Root, Adil Rashid engineer series win against India as skipper Virat Kohli loses first bilateral series

FirstCricket Staff, Jul,18 2018
  • 1/7

    After losing the first ODI, England completed a fantastic turnaround to claim the series 2-1 against India. AP

  • 2/7

    By triumphing over India in ODI series, England won their 8th consecutive ODI series, bringing an end to India's 9-match winning streak. However England did lose an one-off ODI against Scotland in between. AFP

  • 3/7

    While most Indian batsmen faltered, captain Virat Kohli was a stand out performer for India in the 3rd ODI, top scoring for his side with a well composed 71. Reuters

  • 4/7

    Wrist-spinner Adil Rashid bowled an excellent spell scalping three Indian wickets. The leg break to dismiss Virat Kohli drew lot of accolades and was one of talking points of the game. Reuters taking the wicket of India's Dinesh Karthik Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes - RC12FF788BC0

  • 5/7

    MS Dhoni took a stunning low throw from Hardik Pandya and disturbed the stumps to run James Vince out. AFP

  • 6/7

    Joe Root and Eoin Morgan batted India out of the match with an unbeaten third wicket partnership of 186 runs while chasing 257 to win. AFP

  • 7/7

    Joe Root slammed back-to-back centuries, getting to the milestone with a boundary that sealed England's win.Reuters




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3504 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

