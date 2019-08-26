1/6 Jasprit Bumrah finished with impressive figures of 5-7 as India stormed to a 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test in Antigua on Sunday. AP

2/6 Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring his 10th Test hundred on Day four of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua on Sunday. This was Rahane's first Test ton since August 2017. AFP

3/6 West Indies' Roston Chase celebrates the dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli. Kohli was dismissed for 51 runs. AP

4/6 After a century from Rahane, fans were entertained to a Hanuma Vihari special after he played a knock of 93 runs. It would have been his maiden Test ton had Vihari got there. India declared their innings at 343-7, meaning that the target for the hosts was 419. AFP

5/6 Ishant Sharma appeals for the wicket of Kemar Roach. Roach was the top scorer for the hosts in their second innings with 38 runs, as only three batsmen managed double figures. AP