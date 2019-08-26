First Cricket
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 11 Aug 25, 2019
CAN vs USA
Canada beat USA by 15 runs
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
    Jasprit Bumrah finished with impressive figures of 5-7 as India stormed to a 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test in Antigua on Sunday. AP

    Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring his 10th Test hundred on Day four of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua on Sunday. This was Rahane's first Test ton since August 2017. AFP

    West Indies' Roston Chase celebrates the dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli. Kohli was dismissed for 51 runs. AP

    After a century from Rahane, fans were entertained to a Hanuma Vihari special after he played a knock of 93 runs. It would have been his maiden Test ton had Vihari got there. India declared their innings at 343-7, meaning that the target for the hosts was 419. AFP

    Ishant Sharma appeals for the wicket of Kemar Roach. Roach was the top scorer for the hosts in their second innings with 38 runs, as only three batsmen managed double figures. AP

    Team India players celebrate after bundling out West Indies for just 100 runs. The visitors won by 318 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The win saw Kohli become India's joint-most successful Test captain, going level with MS Dhoni with 27 wins. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
