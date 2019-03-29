First Cricket
IPL | Match 7 Mar 28, 2019
BLR Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 29, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL Mar 29, 2019
SRH vs RR
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  • 1/6
    Jasprit Bumrah gave away just six runs and took two wickets in his final two overs during the death against Royal Challengers Bangalore as Mumbai Indians bounced back to register a thrilling win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium despite hosts being in control of the match. Sportzpics

  • 2/6
    Rohit Sharma (48) and Quinton de Kock (23) gave Mumbai the perfect start after they were asked to bat first by Virat Kohli, who won the toss. Sportzpics

  • 3/6
    Hardik Pandya took control of Mumbai's innings after the middle-order collapse as he blasted 32 off 14 to help them reach 187/8 after 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 4/6
    Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB as he took four wickets in his four overs for 38 including the wicket of Yuvraj Singh who slammed him for three consecutive sixes in an over before getting out on the next ball. Sportzpics

  • 5/6
    Ab De Villiers (70 not out) and Virat Kohli (46) mesmerised the Bengaluru crowd with some exquisite batting and lovely shots as RCB took control of the chase before Bumrah pulled it back for Mumbai. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    Lasith Malinga's final ball of the innings which was a no-ball was completely missed by the umpires as RCB managed 181/5 in reply to MI's 187. RCB needed six off the last ball to take the game into the Super Over but Malinga finished the over with a dot ball, however, a no-ball would have given RCB a free-hit and a chance to salvage the match. Sportzpics

