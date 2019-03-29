1/6 Jasprit Bumrah gave away just six runs and took two wickets in his final two overs during the death against Royal Challengers Bangalore as Mumbai Indians bounced back to register a thrilling win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium despite hosts being in control of the match. Sportzpics

2/6 Rohit Sharma (48) and Quinton de Kock (23) gave Mumbai the perfect start after they were asked to bat first by Virat Kohli, who won the toss. Sportzpics

3/6 Hardik Pandya took control of Mumbai's innings after the middle-order collapse as he blasted 32 off 14 to help them reach 187/8 after 20 overs. Sportzpics

4/6 Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB as he took four wickets in his four overs for 38 including the wicket of Yuvraj Singh who slammed him for three consecutive sixes in an over before getting out on the next ball. Sportzpics

5/6 Ab De Villiers (70 not out) and Virat Kohli (46) mesmerised the Bengaluru crowd with some exquisite batting and lovely shots as RCB took control of the chase before Bumrah pulled it back for Mumbai. Sportzpics