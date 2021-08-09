Firstcricket

Jasprit Bumrah runs riot, Joe Root lets his bat do the talking but rain has final say in drawn England-India first Test

Check out photos from the first England-India Test in Nottingham that ended in a draw.

FirstCricket Staff August 09, 2021 15:18:57 IST
England won the toss and opted to bat. Jasprit Bumrah, however, spoiled England's batting with a four-wicket haul in the first innings. In the second English innings, Bumrah would go onto sixth five-for in Tests. AP

The pitch at Nottingham's Trent Bridge is seen covered on Sunday. Day five of the first Test between England and India was washed out due to rain, meaning the match ended in a draw. India's score remained 52-1 while chasing a target of 209. AP

Barring a largely disappointing outing for England batters in the first innings, Joe Root scored a valiant knock of 64, which came in 108 balls. England were bowled out for 183 in the first innings on Day 1 of the Test. AP

With Mayank Agarwal ruled out of the first Test due to a blow to his head during training, KL Rahul was called up to open alongside Rohit Sharma. And he impressed in India's first innings, scoring 84, apart from forging a 97-run stand with Rohit. AP

James Anderson celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul with his England teammates. With the wicket of Rahul, Anderson surpassed Anil Kumble as the third-highest wicket taker in Test history. Kumble has 619 Test wickets, and Rahul's dismissal on Day three was Anderson's 620th Test wicket. AP

Ollie Robinson, who was suspended after first Test against New Zealand in June for racist tweets that resurfaced on Twitter, returned to playing for the England side in style. He picked up his first five-wicket haul in Tests, with figures of 5/85 in the first Indian innings. AP

Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role in second half of India's first innings, scoring 56 off 86 balls. India were bowled out for 278 on the third day of the Test. AP

England were behind by 95 runs coming into their second innings. Skipper Joe Root impressed once again with the bat, as he brought up his 21st Test century. England would go onto post 303 in the second innings on Day 4, setting up a target of 209 for India to win. AP

Stuart Broad got rid of the only Indian wicket in the second innings, when KL Rahul (26) was caught behind by Jos Buttler. AP

Updated Date: August 09, 2021 15:20:24 IST

