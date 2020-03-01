1/10 India's Umesh Yadav appeals successfully for an LBW dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Blundell during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

2/10 India's Jasprit Bumra, centre, celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Kane Williamson, left, during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. Bumrah returned with figures of 3/62. AP

3/10 New Zealand's Tom Latham reacts after scoring a half century during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

4/10 New Zealand's Henry Nicholls reacts as India's players celebrate his dismissal during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

5/10 India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, is congratulated by teammate Mayank Agarwal after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Neil Wagner during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

6/10 New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson reacts as he is hit while batting during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

7/10 New Zealand's Trent Boult, left, celebrates after dismissing India's Mayank Agarwal, right, for 3 during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

8/10 New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme, left, celebrates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. Kohli was dismissed for 14 from 30 deliveries. AP

9/10 India's Ajinkya Rahane reacts as he is hit while batting during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP