ACC ER T20 | Match 4 Mar 01, 2020
THA vs MAL
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 3 Mar 01, 2020
HK vs NEP
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 03, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
    India's Umesh Yadav appeals successfully for an LBW dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Blundell during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

    India's Jasprit Bumra, centre, celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Kane Williamson, left, during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. Bumrah returned with figures of 3/62. AP

    New Zealand's Tom Latham reacts after scoring a half century during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

    New Zealand's Henry Nicholls reacts as India's players celebrate his dismissal during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

    India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, is congratulated by teammate Mayank Agarwal after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Neil Wagner during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

    New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson reacts as he is hit while batting during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

    New Zealand's Trent Boult, left, celebrates after dismissing India's Mayank Agarwal, right, for 3 during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

    New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme, left, celebrates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. Kohli was dismissed for 14 from 30 deliveries. AP

    India's Ajinkya Rahane reacts as he is hit while batting during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

    India's Cheteshwar Pujari, centre, walks from the field after he was out bowled for 24 by New Zealand's Trent Boult, right, during play on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

