IPL | Match 51 May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
IPL May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  • 1/6
    Hardik Pandya got hit off the last ball of the match for a six by Manish Pandey. The match went to the Super Over, where Pandya held his nerve and smashed six off the first ball of the over bowled by Rashid Khan and almost sealed the game for Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

  • 2/6
    Khaleel Ahmed bowled with a lot of heart in the match, taking 3 wickets. He did end up giving away 42 runs though but whenever he bowled, he looked like taking wickets. He took the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order and then removed Suryakumar Yadav before ending his spell with the wicket of Krunal Pandya. Sportzpics

  • 3/6
    Quinton de Kock played the anchor innings for Mumbai Indians. The SRH bowlers bowled with a lot of discipline and kept on taking wickets from one end. De Kock scored an unbeaten 69 off 58 balls to take MI total to 162/5. Sportzpics

  • 4/6
    Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for MI as he grabbed figures of 2/22. He kept a tight leash on SRH batsmen and more importantly grabbed wickets for Mumbai at regular intervals. Sportzpics

  • 5/6
    Manish Pandey was the best SRH batsman on display as he scored an unbeaten 71 off 47 balls and more importantly, hit the last-ball six to tie the match and take it to the Super Over. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    Jasprit Bumrah bowled the Super Over and he was actually superb at his job, taking two wickets in it, restricting the Sunrisers batsmen to a mere 8. Fittingly, he was declared as Man of the Match. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

