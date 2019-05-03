1/6 Hardik Pandya got hit off the last ball of the match for a six by Manish Pandey. The match went to the Super Over, where Pandya held his nerve and smashed six off the first ball of the over bowled by Rashid Khan and almost sealed the game for Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

2/6 Khaleel Ahmed bowled with a lot of heart in the match, taking 3 wickets. He did end up giving away 42 runs though but whenever he bowled, he looked like taking wickets. He took the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order and then removed Suryakumar Yadav before ending his spell with the wicket of Krunal Pandya. Sportzpics

3/6 Quinton de Kock played the anchor innings for Mumbai Indians. The SRH bowlers bowled with a lot of discipline and kept on taking wickets from one end. De Kock scored an unbeaten 69 off 58 balls to take MI total to 162/5. Sportzpics

4/6 Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for MI as he grabbed figures of 2/22. He kept a tight leash on SRH batsmen and more importantly grabbed wickets for Mumbai at regular intervals. Sportzpics

5/6 Manish Pandey was the best SRH batsman on display as he scored an unbeaten 71 off 47 balls and more importantly, hit the last-ball six to tie the match and take it to the Super Over. Sportzpics