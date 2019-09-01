1/6 Virat Kohli's India displayed dominant cricket on Day 2 of the second Test. The Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack had picked seven wickets with West Indies on 87 by the stumps. Bumrah ended up with six wickets on Day 2, that included a hat-trick. He is now the third Indian bowler with a hat-trick in Tests after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. AFP

2/6 Hanuma Vihari was near to his maiden first Test ton in the second innings of the Anitgua Test. However, he failed, trying to score quick runs as India were close to a declaration. On Day 2 of the second Test, he completed the unfinished business. He took 200 balls to reach to his first ton and celebrated it by pumping the fist in the air and then kissing the team logo on his helmet. AFP

3/6 Ishant Sharma showed great resilience with the bat in hand. He faced 80 balls in the first innings to score 57 runs, in the process completing his maiden Test fifty. His presence played a huge role in helping Hanuma Vihari hit his first Test ton. AFP

4/6 India began Day 2 on a shaky note as Jason Holder got rid of Rishabh Pant on just the first ball of the day. The Indian wicket-keeper and batsman, struggling for runs, got out on 27. He was followed by Ravindra Jadeja who spent a few minutes on the crease before getting out to Rahkeem Cornwall. From thereon, Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari carried on the Indian innings. AFP

5/6 Rahkeem Cornwall had a good outing in the first innings. He bowled 41 overs for 105 runs and grabbed three wickets, including two on Day 2 - that of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. AFP