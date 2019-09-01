First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  • 1/6
    Virat Kohli's India displayed dominant cricket on Day 2 of the second Test. The Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack had picked seven wickets with West Indies on 87 by the stumps. Bumrah ended up with six wickets on Day 2, that included a hat-trick. He is now the third Indian bowler with a hat-trick in Tests after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. AFP

    Virat Kohli's India displayed dominant cricket on Day 2 of the second Test. The Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack had picked seven wickets with West Indies on 87 by the stumps. Bumrah ended up with six wickets on Day 2, that included a hat-trick. He is now the third Indian bowler with a hat-trick in Tests after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. AFP

  • 2/6
    Hanuma Vihari was near to his maiden first Test ton in the second innings of the Anitgua Test. However, he failed, trying to score quick runs as India were close to a declaration. On Day 2 of the second Test, he completed the unfinished business. He took 200 balls to reach to his first ton and celebrated it by pumping the fist in the air and then kissing the team logo on his helmet. AFP

    Hanuma Vihari was near to his maiden first Test ton in the second innings of the Anitgua Test. However, he failed, trying to score quick runs as India were close to a declaration. On Day 2 of the second Test, he completed the unfinished business. He took 200 balls to reach to his first ton and celebrated it by pumping the fist in the air and then kissing the team logo on his helmet. AFP

  • 3/6
    Ishant Sharma showed great resilience with the bat in hand. He faced 80 balls in the first innings to score 57 runs, in the process completing his maiden Test fifty. His presence played a huge role in helping Hanuma Vihari hit his first Test ton. AFP

    Ishant Sharma showed great resilience with the bat in hand. He faced 80 balls in the first innings to score 57 runs, in the process completing his maiden Test fifty. His presence played a huge role in helping Hanuma Vihari hit his first Test ton. AFP

  • 4/6
    India began Day 2 on a shaky note as Jason Holder got rid of Rishabh Pant on just the first ball of the day. The Indian wicket-keeper and batsman, struggling for runs, got out on 27. He was followed by Ravindra Jadeja who spent a few minutes on the crease before getting out to Rahkeem Cornwall. From thereon, Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari carried on the Indian innings. AFP

    India began Day 2 on a shaky note as Jason Holder got rid of Rishabh Pant on just the first ball of the day. The Indian wicket-keeper and batsman, struggling for runs, got out on 27. He was followed by Ravindra Jadeja who spent a few minutes on the crease before getting out to Rahkeem Cornwall. From thereon, Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari carried on the Indian innings. AFP

  • 5/6
    Rahkeem Cornwall had a good outing in the first innings. He bowled 41 overs for 105 runs and grabbed three wickets, including two on Day 2 - that of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. AFP

    Rahkeem Cornwall had a good outing in the first innings. He bowled 41 overs for 105 runs and grabbed three wickets, including two on Day 2 - that of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. AFP

  • 6/6
    Jason Holder, Windies captain, was the pick of the bowlers in hosts' ranks. He ended with figures of 5 for 77. In the process, he also became the fifth West Indies player to score 1,000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets in Tests after Gary Sobers, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and Carl Hooper. AFP

    Jason Holder, Windies captain, was the pick of the bowlers in hosts' ranks. He ended with figures of 5 for 77. In the process, he also became the fifth West Indies player to score 1,000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets in Tests after Gary Sobers, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and Carl Hooper. AFP




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...