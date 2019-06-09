1/9 The day belonged to England's Jason Roy as he top-scored with 2153 runs during their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday. His knock overshadowed Shakib Al Hasan's century ass England won by 106 runs. AP

2/9 Jos Buttler notched up a half-century as he played a knock of 64 runs from 44 balls. Apart from his and Roy's efforts, Jonny Bairstow also scored a half-century whereas Eoin Morgan contributed 35 runs to take England to 386-6 from 50 overs. AP

3/9 Shakib Al Hasan's knock of 121 runs went in vain as Bangladesh suffered a horrific collapse since his dismissal in the 40th over. From 219-5, the Tigers were bundled out for 280 runs. AP

4/9 Jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur was the last to be dismissed as England clinched their second win in the World Cup after beating Bangladesh by 106 runs. Reuters

5/9 In the day's second match, New Zealand's James Neesham celebrates after dismissing Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran. Neesham finished swith impressive figures of 5-31 as the Kiwis clinched a seven-wicket win. Reuters

6/9 Lockie Ferguson, too, finished with match-winning figures of 4-37. Ferguson also claimed the wicket of half-centurion Hashmatullah Shahidi. Reuters

7/9 Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi reacts after being dismissed for 59 runs by Lockie Ferguson. The Afghans were bundled out for 172 runs as the Kiwi bowlers ran riot. AP

8/9 Afghanistan got off to a dream start in New Zealand's run-chase of 173 runs as Aftab Alam dismissed Martin Guptill in the very first ball. Reuters