First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 12 Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
  • 1/9
    The day belonged to England's Jason Roy as he top-scored with 2153 runs during their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday. His knock overshadowed Shakib Al Hasan's century ass England won by 106 runs. AP

    The day belonged to England's Jason Roy as he top-scored with 2153 runs during their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday. His knock overshadowed Shakib Al Hasan's century ass England won by 106 runs. AP

  • 2/9
    Jos Buttler notched up a half-century as he played a knock of 64 runs from 44 balls. Apart from his and Roy's efforts, Jonny Bairstow also scored a half-century whereas Eoin Morgan contributed 35 runs to take England to 386-6 from 50 overs. AP

    Jos Buttler notched up a half-century as he played a knock of 64 runs from 44 balls. Apart from his and Roy's efforts, Jonny Bairstow also scored a half-century whereas Eoin Morgan contributed 35 runs to take England to 386-6 from 50 overs. AP

  • 3/9
    Shakib Al Hasan's knock of 121 runs went in vain as Bangladesh suffered a horrific collapse since his dismissal in the 40th over. From 219-5, the Tigers were bundled out for 280 runs. AP

    Shakib Al Hasan's knock of 121 runs went in vain as Bangladesh suffered a horrific collapse since his dismissal in the 40th over. From 219-5, the Tigers were bundled out for 280 runs. AP

  • 4/9
    Jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur was the last to be dismissed as England clinched their second win in the World Cup after beating Bangladesh by 106 runs. Reuters

    Jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur was the last to be dismissed as England clinched their second win in the World Cup after beating Bangladesh by 106 runs. Reuters

  • 5/9
    In the day's second match, New Zealand's James Neesham celebrates after dismissing Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran. Neesham finished swith impressive figures of 5-31 as the Kiwis clinched a seven-wicket win. Reuters

    In the day's second match, New Zealand's James Neesham celebrates after dismissing Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran. Neesham finished swith impressive figures of 5-31 as the Kiwis clinched a seven-wicket win. Reuters

  • 6/9
    Lockie Ferguson, too, finished with match-winning figures of 4-37. Ferguson also claimed the wicket of half-centurion Hashmatullah Shahidi. Reuters

    Lockie Ferguson, too, finished with match-winning figures of 4-37. Ferguson also claimed the wicket of half-centurion Hashmatullah Shahidi. Reuters

  • 7/9
    Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi reacts after being dismissed for 59 runs by Lockie Ferguson. The Afghans were bundled out for 172 runs as the Kiwi bowlers ran riot. AP

    Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi reacts after being dismissed for 59 runs by Lockie Ferguson. The Afghans were bundled out for 172 runs as the Kiwi bowlers ran riot. AP

  • 8/9
    Afghanistan got off to a dream start in New Zealand's run-chase of 173 runs as Aftab Alam dismissed Martin Guptill in the very first ball. Reuters

    Afghanistan got off to a dream start in New Zealand's run-chase of 173 runs as Aftab Alam dismissed Martin Guptill in the very first ball. Reuters

  • 9/9
    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 79 runs as the Kiwis completed a comfortable win to make it three victories in three matches. Reuters

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 79 runs as the Kiwis completed a comfortable win to make it three victories in three matches. Reuters




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...