Jason Roy, Chris Woakes showcase splendid performances as England oust Australia to set up World Cup final date against New Zealand
England's Jason Roy entertained the crowd with a 65-ball knock of 85 as the hosts ousted defending champions Australia by eight wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup's second semi-final in Birmingham. England will face New Zealand in the summit clash at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. AP
Australia opener David Warner walks back after being dismissed for just nine runs. Chris Woakes drew first blood to dismiss the former vice-captain in the third over. AP
England's Chris Woakes celebrates the dismissal of Peter Handscomb. With Handscomb's dismissal, Australia were reeling at 14-3 from 6.1 overs. AP
Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after scoring a half-century. He played a knock of 85 runs off 119 balls. Reuters
Jofra Archer and his England teammates are all smiles following the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell. Archer picked a couple of wickets while Woakes got three wickets to his name as the Aussies were bundled out for 223. AP
England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy built a 124-run stand for the first wicket, putting them in a comfortable position to make the final. AP
Australia's Pat Cummins seen in action. The 26-year-old finished with figures of 1-34, with Mitchell Starc being the only other wicket-taker. Reuters
England captain Eoin Morgan and Joe Root celebrate the team's eight-wicket win over the defending champions Australia. The hosts have made it to the tournamet's final for the first time since 1992. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
