ICC CWC | 2nd Semi Final Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
England beat Australia by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | 1st Semi Final Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
ZIM in IRE Jul 12, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
ICC CWC Jul 14, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Lord's, London
  • 1/8
    England's Jason Roy entertained the crowd with a 65-ball knock of 85 as the hosts ousted defending champions Australia by eight wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup's second semi-final in Birmingham. England will face New Zealand in the summit clash at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. AP

  • 2/8
    Australia opener David Warner walks back after being dismissed for just nine runs. Chris Woakes drew first blood to dismiss the former vice-captain in the third over. AP

  • 3/8
    England's Chris Woakes celebrates the dismissal of Peter Handscomb. With Handscomb's dismissal, Australia were reeling at 14-3 from 6.1 overs. AP

  • 4/8
    Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after scoring a half-century. He played a knock of 85 runs off 119 balls. Reuters

  • 5/8
    Jofra Archer and his England teammates are all smiles following the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell. Archer picked a couple of wickets while Woakes got three wickets to his name as the Aussies were bundled out for 223. AP

  • 6/8
    England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy built a 124-run stand for the first wicket, putting them in a comfortable position to make the final. AP

  • 7/8
    Australia's Pat Cummins seen in action. The 26-year-old finished with figures of 1-34, with Mitchell Starc being the only other wicket-taker. Reuters

  • 8/8
    England captain Eoin Morgan and Joe Root celebrate the team's eight-wicket win over the defending champions Australia. The hosts have made it to the tournamet's final for the first time since 1992. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

