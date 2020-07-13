Jason Holder, Jermaine Blackwood shine in West Indies win in first Test over England

9/10

West Indies got off to worst possible start in the chase, losing John Campbell early to foot injury and visitors soon were left reeling at 27/3 after losing three wicket quickly. It was then that Jermaine Blackwood and Roston Chase got together and stabilised the innings. Blackwood stroked a fine 95 before being caught at mid off. By the time he left, Windies were almost near to the win. AP