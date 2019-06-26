First Cricket
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 3 Jun 26, 2019
MDV vs THA
Maldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 32 Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Australia beat England by 64 runs
ICC CWC Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
Old Trafford, Manchester
    Australia's Jason Behrendorff registered figures of 5/44 from 10 overs as defending champions Australia defeated England by 64 runs in their World Cup clash at Lord's on Tuesday. With this win, the Aussies secured a semi-final spot, whereas it raised a lot of questions for England.  AP

    Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch built a 123-run stand for the opening wicket before the former fell for 53 runs. AP

    David Warner scored yet another half-century, his fifth in the tournament already. AP

    Australia captain Aaron Finch got to his century in 115 balls. He was dismissed the very next ball as Chris Woakes took a catch at fine leg off Jofra Archer's delivery. AP

    Chris Woakes celebrates after dismissing Steve Smith. Woakes was the pick of the England bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/46. AP

    Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after dismissing captain Eoin Morgan, leaving England in trouble at 26/3. The speedster finished with figures of 4/43. AP

    Ben Stokes' knock of 89 was the only positive outcome for England in an otherwise disappointing clash against the defending champions. AP

    Australia players celebrate their victory over England as the five-time champions advanced to the last-four stage. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

