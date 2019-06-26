1/8 Australia's Jason Behrendorff registered figures of 5/44 from 10 overs as defending champions Australia defeated England by 64 runs in their World Cup clash at Lord's on Tuesday. With this win, the Aussies secured a semi-final spot, whereas it raised a lot of questions for England. AP

2/8 Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch built a 123-run stand for the opening wicket before the former fell for 53 runs. AP

3/8 David Warner scored yet another half-century, his fifth in the tournament already. AP

4/8 Australia captain Aaron Finch got to his century in 115 balls. He was dismissed the very next ball as Chris Woakes took a catch at fine leg off Jofra Archer's delivery. AP

5/8 Chris Woakes celebrates after dismissing Steve Smith. Woakes was the pick of the England bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/46. AP

6/8 Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after dismissing captain Eoin Morgan, leaving England in trouble at 26/3. The speedster finished with figures of 4/43. AP

7/8 Ben Stokes' knock of 89 was the only positive outcome for England in an otherwise disappointing clash against the defending champions. AP