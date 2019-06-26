Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Finch steal the show for Australia as England's World Cup semi-final hopes suffer setback
Australia's Jason Behrendorff registered figures of 5/44 from 10 overs as defending champions Australia defeated England by 64 runs in their World Cup clash at Lord's on Tuesday. With this win, the Aussies secured a semi-final spot, whereas it raised a lot of questions for England. AP
Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch built a 123-run stand for the opening wicket before the former fell for 53 runs. AP
David Warner scored yet another half-century, his fifth in the tournament already. AP
Australia captain Aaron Finch got to his century in 115 balls. He was dismissed the very next ball as Chris Woakes took a catch at fine leg off Jofra Archer's delivery. AP
Chris Woakes celebrates after dismissing Steve Smith. Woakes was the pick of the England bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/46. AP
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after dismissing captain Eoin Morgan, leaving England in trouble at 26/3. The speedster finished with figures of 4/43. AP
Ben Stokes' knock of 89 was the only positive outcome for England in an otherwise disappointing clash against the defending champions. AP
Australia players celebrate their victory over England as the five-time champions advanced to the last-four stage. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
